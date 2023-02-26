Development of Karnataka priority for Centre: PM Modi

New Delhi : The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government has prioritised the development of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, and accused the previous governments of taking money out of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering at the inauguration of the ‘Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava’, Amrit Mahotsav of Delhi-Karnataka Sangha at Talkatora Stadium. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The spending by the Union government for Karnataka has increased significantly in the past nine years, Modi said while launching a scathing attack on the earlier United Progressive Alliance government led by the Congress. The face of Karnataka is changing rapidly due to the fast pace of development, he added.

“There was a time when people after forming a government in Karnataka would take their money outside,” the Prime Minister said at the inauguration of Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava, a cultural festival organised by the Delhi Karnataka Sangha in the national capital. “Today, the country’s money and resources are honestly directed towards Karnataka’s development.”

Citing details of the spending for the state that goes to polls in a few months, Modi said that during the UPA’s tenure, the state was given ₹11,000 crore between 2009 and 2014; this amount has increased to ₹30,000 crore in the past nine years of NDA rule. The spending on rail and highway projects has also gone up substantially, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the state received a total of only ₹4,000 crore for railway projects during UPA’s rule, the NDA has spent ₹7,000 crore. “While ₹6,000 crore was spent on building highways in the state in the five years before 2014, it is now ₹5,000 crore annually for the last nine years,” Modi said.

Referring to Karnataka as the land of tradition and technology, he said the state has a rich cultural history and modern Artificial Intelligence as well. Paying tribute to the cultural icons of the state, he said Kannada people have always been an inspiration and the principle of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat (One India, best India) was inspired by the land.

He went on to say India is making strides in technological advancement even as it is making efforts to rejuvenate its cultural and traditional landmarks. “India is marching ahead, old temples and culture centres are being rejuvenated and simultaneously it is a world leader in digital payments,” Modi said. “Old idols that were stolen are being brought back from abroad, and India is also receiving record FDI (foreign direct investment) too. This is what will take us to our aim of developed India.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the occasion, Modi began with a few words in the Kannada language. “It is a wonderful coincidence that the 75 years of Delhi Karnataka Sangh are being celebrated at a time when the nation is celebrating the 75 years of independence,” he said.

Referring to the efforts being made to popularise Kannada language, he said spreading knowledge to help people study in Kannada will be of great help. “I’m privileged to have unveiled Lord Basaveshwara’s statue in London. His teachings were also made available in different languages. This all signifies that not only the tradition and values of Karnataka, but also their Impact, are immortal,” Modi said.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, several other BJP leaders, including Union ministers, and religious figures were present on the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}