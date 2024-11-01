Devender Singh Rana dies: Who was BJP MLA from J&K's Nagrota?

Devender Singh Rana, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and sitting MLA from the Nagrota assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, passed away on Thursday at the age of 59. He was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Faridabad, Haryana, according to a party spokesperson. Devender Singh Rana was a sitting MLA from Nagrota Assembly constituency. (PTI)

Who is Devender Singh Rana?

• Devender Singh Rana, a businessman-turned politician, was the younger brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

• Devender Singh Rana, a former close aide to Omar Abdullah, shifted political allegiance by joining the BJP in October 2021, previously representing the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

• In the recent Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, Rana won the Nagrota seat, defeating his closest competitor, Joginder Singh of the JKNC, by a substantial margin of 30,472 votes.

• Despite the BJP's 2014 “Modi wave”, Rana had earlier won from Nagrota in the 2014 assembly election on a National Conference ticket.

• As the founder of JamKash Vehicleads, Rana reshaped the car market in Jammu and Kashmir, securing his position as the top Maruti car seller in North India. He also founded TakeOne TV, adding media to his business portfolio.

Condolences pour in

Known for his strong roots in the Jammu division and close rapport with local communities, Devender Singh Rana was a prominent figure in the region's political landscape, especially within the BJP. Politicians from across the political spectrum expressed their condolences on the passing of Rana.

As news of his death spread, party colleagues, friends, and supporters gathered at his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu to pay their respects and extend condolences to his grieving family.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered his condolences on the demise of Devender Singh Rana and said the country has lost a patriotic and widely respected leader, who was devoted to the welfare of the people in the union territory.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also condoled the demise of BJP MLA Devender Rana."Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Devinder Rana ji. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Mufti wrote on X.