J&K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passes away

ByHT News Desk
Nov 01, 2024 12:46 AM IST

BJP leader and sitting MLA from the Nagrota Assembly constituency, Devender Singh Rana, passed away on Thursday.

BJP leader and sitting MLA from the Nagrota Assembly constituency, Devender Singh Rana, passed away on Thursday, a party spokesman said. Rana was the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Jammu & Kashmir MLA Devender Rana passes away. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)
Jammu & Kashmir MLA Devender Rana passes away. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

The businessman-turned-politician passed away at a hospital in Faridabad in the the National Capital Region.

"Rana was a prominent political figure in Jammu and Kashmir. His sudden demise has left the BJP and his supporters in shock," BJP spokesman Sajid Yousuf said.

The BJP members and leaders have expressed deep condolences, remembering him for his valuable contributions to the region.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has consoled Rana's demise. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister posted on X, “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Devinder Rana ji. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones.”

Devender Singh Rana was one of the key candidates in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, was emerged victorious from the Nagrota. He had defeated his closest rival, Joginder Singh of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), by 30,472 votes.

A former key aide to Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the National Conference, Rana joined the BJP in October 2021 in New Delhi.

Despite the significant Modi wave in 2014, Rana continued to remain a prominent Hindu face from the National Conference and won the Nagrota in the elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

India News
