Land laws: National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana hits out at BJP for betraying Jammuites

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:31 IST

National Conference (NC) provincial president Devender Singh Rana on Thursday reminded the BJP about the safeguards to lands and jobs in Himachal Pradesh, saying the latter conveniently hid facts to justify denial of rights to permanent residents here.

“It is typical of BJP to mislead and hoodwink the public for furthering their petty political agenda,” Rana said while addressing an impromptu series of election meetings in support of party candidates from Nagrota and Dansal.

Rana, however, advised the BJP not to test the sagacity of politically agile people of Jammu, who have understood their game plan of trampling the identity of the people of the largest Dogra state, which the saffron party has dwarfed by bifurcating it into two union territories. “The shell-shocked people of Jammu are feeling disempowered and marginalized and the damage caused to their psyche and pride is beyond repair. The recent measures are going to hit Jammu the most,” he added.

He asked the BJP leaders to convince the people of Jammu about their ill-advised decisions like domicile keeping in view the checks and balances available in Himachal Pradesh and several other states. “If safeguarding the rights of the people in Himachal is sacrosanct, how come these are of no consequence in Jammu? This is sheer hypocrisy which exposes the intent of the BJP. The harm caused to the legitimate interests of Jammu is unparalleled and doing so under the garb of hyper-nationalism is an insult to the patriotism of Jammuites, who are suffering the most due to these unpopular political decisions.”

Rana exhorted the people to throng the polling stations in large numbers and register concern over usurping of their rights by supporting the right candidates who stand guarantee to their identity and unspooling the glorious Dogra pride.