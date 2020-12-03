e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Land laws: National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana hits out at BJP for betraying Jammuites

Land laws: National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana hits out at BJP for betraying Jammuites

Rana, however, advised the BJP not to test the sagacity of politically agile people of Jammu, who have understood their game plan of trampling the identity of the people of the largest Dogra state, which the saffron party has dwarfed by bifurcating it into two union territories.

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Devender Singh Rana
Devender Singh Rana (HT File)
         

National Conference (NC) provincial president Devender Singh Rana on Thursday reminded the BJP about the safeguards to lands and jobs in Himachal Pradesh, saying the latter conveniently hid facts to justify denial of rights to permanent residents here.

“It is typical of BJP to mislead and hoodwink the public for furthering their petty political agenda,” Rana said while addressing an impromptu series of election meetings in support of party candidates from Nagrota and Dansal.

Rana, however, advised the BJP not to test the sagacity of politically agile people of Jammu, who have understood their game plan of trampling the identity of the people of the largest Dogra state, which the saffron party has dwarfed by bifurcating it into two union territories. “The shell-shocked people of Jammu are feeling disempowered and marginalized and the damage caused to their psyche and pride is beyond repair. The recent measures are going to hit Jammu the most,” he added.

He asked the BJP leaders to convince the people of Jammu about their ill-advised decisions like domicile keeping in view the checks and balances available in Himachal Pradesh and several other states. “If safeguarding the rights of the people in Himachal is sacrosanct, how come these are of no consequence in Jammu? This is sheer hypocrisy which exposes the intent of the BJP. The harm caused to the legitimate interests of Jammu is unparalleled and doing so under the garb of hyper-nationalism is an insult to the patriotism of Jammuites, who are suffering the most due to these unpopular political decisions.”

Rana exhorted the people to throng the polling stations in large numbers and register concern over usurping of their rights by supporting the right candidates who stand guarantee to their identity and unspooling the glorious Dogra pride.

top news
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In