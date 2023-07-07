'Hope he lives till 100...': Devendra Fadnavis' wish for Sharad Pawar after Ajit's age jibe

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday hoped that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar live till 100, however, criticised him for using his age as a factor to ‘attract sympathy’ from his followers.

Devendra Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar

“He has our blessings. I hope he lives till 100. He can be in politics as long as he wants. But this attempt by some of his followers to attract sympathy by highlighting his age is not right,” he said at a press conference.

What is the age jibe?

Fadnavis' comment came days after Ajit Pawar, leader of NCP's now breakaway unit, made a sly remark at Sharad Pawar's age, who is 82 now, while urging him to pass on the baton to the new generation. He also empasised how government servants and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders retire at relatively earlier age.

“You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics - BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise...You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings,” he said at a public meeting after he spearheaded a vertical split within his party and joined hands with BJP-Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government.

What was Sharad Pawar's response?

Following his remarks, the NCP chief said whether he is 82 or 92, he will still be effective. He was at the party's working committee meeting where he expelled Praful Patel along with ten others who joined the Eknath Shinde government. He further asserted that he is ‘still the president of NCP’.

