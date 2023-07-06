Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday rubbished all speculations of him resigning after the inclusion of Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the BJP-Shinde faction, saying that they are just “rumours”. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Shinde added that the has the “power of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah behind him". Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde(HT PHOTO)

“…Our government has become even stronger with the joining of Ajit Pawar,” CM Shinde said. Amid the infighting in the NCP, Shinde also added, “They (NCP) should introspect on what is happening in their party.”

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra CM chaired a meeting with the Shiv Sena leaders at his official residence in Mumbai, triggering speculations of his resignation.

However, Sena leader Uday Samant and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, both on Wednesday, said that the opposition parties are creating confusion regarding Shinde's minisership and that he will continue as the CM of the state.

While addressing the media, the Sena leader said, “There was no displeasure among our MLAs anywhere (regarding Ajit Pawar's arrival), we all have faith in Eknath Shinde...information about his (Eknath Shinde's) resignation are rumours...All MPs and MLAs elections will be held under the leadership of Eknath Shinde.”

BJP-Sena-NCP at loggerheads?

On Tuesday evening, Eknath Shinde held a meeting with his two deputy CMs - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar - immediately after the cabinet meeting, to discuss the distribution of portfolios. However, the meeting remained inconclusive as three ruling parties have been at loggerheads over the allocation of ministerial berths, reshuffle of departments and power-sharing.