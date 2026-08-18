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‘Many feel I should go to Delhi, but…’: Fadnavis clarifies why he met PM Modi

Devendra Fadnavis invited PM Modi to inaugurate Pune Metro 3, and is believed to have discussed the possible expansion of the union and Maharashtra cabinets.

Updated on: Aug 18, 2026, 07:37:23 IST
By Surendra P Gangan
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Maharashtra Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who made an unscheduled trip to Delhi and met PM Narendra Modi on Monday, denied the rumours that he was shifting to national politics, saying that he would remain in Mumbai, as the people of Maharashtra and Modi had entrusted him with the responsibility of serving the state.

Fadnavis nixes rumours of Delhi shift, says he discussed state affairs with Modi
Fadnavis nixes rumours of Delhi shift, says he discussed state affairs with Modi

During his Delhi visit, Fadnavis invited Modi to inaugurate Pune Metro 3, and is believed to have discussed the possible expansion of the union and Maharashtra cabinets. He also met various union ministers to discuss state projects being implemented with the Centre’s assistance. Before heading to Delhi, Fadnavis reportedly visited a temple in Ujjain late on Sunday.

Delhi visit triggers speculation

Fadnavis’ sudden visit triggered conjecture that he could be inducted into the union cabinet following its proposed expansion. Responding to this, he said that those who found joy in “kite-flying” could continue to do so. “Many people feel that I should go to Delhi, but I tell them that I am right now in Mumbai and will continue to serve the state,” he said.

Also Read: Oppn slams Modi’s women’s quota appeal; Fadnavis calls their stand ‘hypocrisy’

What was discussed during meet?

Fadnavis also spoke about funding, environmental clearances and industrial investments in the state during his meetings with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, environment minister Bhupendra Yadav and commerce and industries minister Piyush Goyal. “I briefed PM Modi about the status of ongoing projects in the state,” he told the Delhi media. “I submitted a letter, outlining what we expect from the Centre in the projects being implemented with its help.

“An industrial area has already been developed at Shendra-Bidkin under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, and we have requested the Centre to participate and provide funds for land acquisition,” he added. “The Centre has suggested developing an industrial corridor along the Delhi-Nagpur corridor. We have acquired 6,000 acres of land at Saoner and another 6,000 acres at Dighi. The Centre has provided funds for infrastructure, and the work has begun. We also want to develop an MIDC industrial area along the Mumbai-Bengaluru corridor, and we have put forward a demand before the Centre.”

Also Read: Fadnavis calls Sonia Gandhi ‘dimagi naxal’ for not singing full version of Vande Mataram at Congress event

Fadnavis said that he had also spoken about pending environmental and forest clearances for several projects. “I was assured that the clearances would be expedited,” he said.

The CM also deliberated on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded 55,000-crore Uttan-Virar corridor, which will provide direct connectivity with Vadhvan Port, with Sitharaman. “We were advised to explore another multinational agency along with JICA,” he said. “We have agreed to explore the option.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Chief Minister Fadnavis discuss with PM Modi during his trip to Delhi?

Fadnavis discussed the inauguration of Pune Metro 3, potential cabinet expansions, and various state projects being implemented with the Centre's assistance.

Why was there speculation about Fadnavis moving to national politics?

Speculation arose due to his unscheduled trip to Delhi, which some interpreted as a precursor to his possible induction into the union cabinet following its proposed expansion.

What project funding did Fadnavis request from the Centre?

Fadnavis requested Centre's participation in funding for land acquisition for the Shendra-Bidkin industrial area and to develop an MIDC industrial area along the Mumbai-Bengaluru corridor.

What assurance did Fadnavis receive regarding environmental clearances?

Fadnavis was assured that the pending environmental and forest clearances for several projects would be expedited.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times&rsquo; Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government&rsquo;s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

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