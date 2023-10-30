Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Devendra Fadnavis hurls ‘Ghajini’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel

ByHT News Desk
Oct 30, 2023 08:46 PM IST

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday lashed out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, comparing them to the lead character of blockbuster movie ‘Ghajini’, who suffered from short-term memory loss. Addressing a press conference in Raipur, Fadnavis said, "After seeing some rallies of Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, I am reminded of the film Ghajini. They are suffering from memory loss. They have forgotten what they promised in the past and have started lying afresh."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

"People are asking about the Congress' promise of prohibition but they don't remember it anymore. The Congress promised to start an air ambulance, but are unable to run normal ambulance services," the BJP leader was quoted by PTI as saying.

Hitting out at the Congress government in Chhattisgarh over the alleged PSC (Public Service Commission) scam, Fadnavis remarked that Chhattisgarh seemed to be the first state where one had to be the children of politicians or bureaucrats in order to secure jobs. "Modi government had launched welfare schemes for the poor but the Baghel government stopped the construction of houses for them. They claim they will bring new schemes for the construction of houses, which is never going to happen,” he said.

He further attacked the Baghel government over the alleged corruption in the state. “We had heard someone had consumed chara (fodder) in Bihar. But in Chhattisgarh they consumed ‘gobar’”, he said. Fadnavis also alleged that the incumbent government was involved in the production of counterfeit holograms that were being affixed to liquor bottles, resulting in an illicit profit of 2,000 crore, which was purportedly being utilized for election-related activities.

The upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 7 and 17. The results of the elections will be announced on December 3.(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Topics
rahul gandhi devendra fadnavis chhattisgarh elections chhattisgarh assembly election elections
