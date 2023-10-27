News / India News / Deleted Fadnavis' video sparks CM post buzz; BJP clarifies

Deleted Fadnavis' video sparks CM post buzz; BJP clarifies

ByHT News Desk
Oct 27, 2023 10:42 PM IST

Maharashtra BJP posted an old video of Fadnavis, sparking speculation around his possible return as chief minister.

The Maharashtra BJP on Friday posted a four-year-old video of its leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing that he will return to helm the state, prompting intense speculation in political circles.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Centre), Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Left), and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
“I will return for building a new Maharashtra,” the state BJP posted in the evening on social media platform X, along with the video.

The social media post, however, was deleted following a clarification issued by Maharashtra BJP’s chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye. He said the video has been uploaded several times as party workers “get inspiration from it”, stressing that there was no need to interpret it differently.

“There is no need for the Shinde group to be apprehensive (over the video). Shinde and Fadnavis share a good rapport and coordination. Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are working together for development of Maharashtra,” he told a TV channel.

Before the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019, Fadnavis, then-chief minister, had said, “Mi punha yein” (I will return). Fadnavis is now one of the two deputy chief ministers in Maharashtra, the other one being Ajit Pawar of the NCP's rebel faction.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde told a TV channel that he is yet to see the video posted by the state BJP unit.

Former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan wondered if there is a move afoot to replace Shinde as CM.

“Maybe Shinde is being made the scapegoat. Such a move may be because the government led by him has failed to tackle important issues,” Chavan added.

The state BJP posted the video two days after Fadnavis visited New Delhi and met senior party leaders. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the NCP (Ajit Pawar group) and the BJP are part of the state's ruling coalition.

Sign out