Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti govt sails through trust vote in Maharashtra assembly

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti alliance government on Monday sailed through a confidence vote in the Maharashtra assembly.



The trust motion tabled by Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant, NCP's Dilip Walse Patil, BJP's Sanjay Kute and others and others, was passed by a voice vote.



Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar announced that the House approved the trust motion. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis arrives during the Special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, Monday,(PTI)

The Mahayuti alliance has a thumping majority of 230 MLAs in the 288-member assembly.



"The confidence motion has been passed with a majority. The legislative assembly will adjourn now and will resume after the speech of the Maharashtra governor today," PTI quoted Narwekar in the assembly.

Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister for the third time on December 5. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers at the ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai's Azad Maidan.



The 15th legislative assembly officially began its tenure on December 7. With the BJP-led alliance securing 230 seats in the 288-member lower House, the floor test was a mere formality.



With Narwekar's appointment as Speaker, the Mahayuti coalition now holds the support of 229 MLAs, including small parties and independent MLAs.

Maharashtra assembly

In the Maharashtra assembly, the Mahayuti alliance comprises BJP with 132 MLAs, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 57 and Ajit Pawar's NCP with 41 seats. Jan Surabaya Shakti Party has two seats, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi have one seat each, while two independents are backing the government.



The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress with 16 seats, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) with 20 and Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) with 10 seats.



Samajwadi Party won two seats, PWP won one seat, AIMIM bagged a seat while CPM bagged one seat.

