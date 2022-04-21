Devendra Fadnavis questions cancel of transfer, promotions of 5 IPS officers

BJP leader and ex Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has questioned the cancelled transfers of five police officers. Declaring that the cancelled orders 'draws attention', Fadnavis demanded to know the 'real reason'. He also pointed out that the last time the transfers were cancelled was when it came to light as a 'transfer scam'.

"Cancellation of police reshuffle draws attention. What is the real reason? The last time when transfer of 10 DCP officers was cancelled it came to light as a transfer scam," he said.

In a major reshuffle, Maharashtra's home department Wednesday evening issued an order promoting over 20 senior IPS officers and posting them to Mumbai and Thane. Officers with ranks from special inspector general to deputy commissioner of police were part of the rejig.

However, the home department on Thursday cancelled the promotions and postings of five. While no reasons were given, sources said a minister - a member of the Shiv Sena - had objected to the postings of some officers to Thane district.

The five officers are Mahesh Patil (crime branch), Rajendra Mane (state intelligence department) Palghar police superintendent Dattatray Shinde, Punjabrao Ugale (Anti-corruption Bureau, Thane), and Sanjay Jadhav (Highway Security Squad).

Other senior officers listed for transfer include joint commissioner of police Milind Bharambe of the Mumbai crime branch, who has been transferred as inspector general of police (law and order), while special inspector-general Suhas Warke has been given the post of joint commissioner of police for the crime branch in Mumbai.

Vinayak Deshmukh was promoted as additional commissioner of police and posted in west region Mumbai, additional commissioner Sandeep Karnik from west region has been posted as joint commissioner of police, Pune, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)

