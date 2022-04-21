IPS officers transferred, promoted in major rejig

Mumbai In a major reshuffle, more than 20 senior IPS officers were either promoted or transferred or both by the state government, including joint commissioner of police crime branch, Mumbai. Officers ranking from special inspector general to deputy commissioner of police in Maharashtra have been part of this rejig.

Joint commissioner of police Milind Bharambe of the Mumbai crime branch has transferred to the inspector general of police (IG) (law and order) Maharashtra, while special IG Suhas Warke, who was earlier holding the post of law and order Maharashtra, has been given the post of joint commissioner of police crime branch Mumbai.

Vinayak Deshmukh, who was the superintendent of police, Jalna, was promoted as additional commissioner of police and posted in west region Mumbai. While additional commissioner Sandeep Karnik from west region has been posted as joint commissioner of police, Pune.

Additional commissioner of police Virendra Mishra, who was incharge of the local arms division, was transferred to additional commissioner of police, North Region. While Pravin Kumar Padwal, who was earlier posted in North Region as additional commissioner, was promoted as posted in joint commissioner Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Mumbai. Satya Narayan, additional commissioner traffic of Mumbai city, was promoted as inspector general and posted in coastal security, Maharashtra.

Additional commissioner of police Nishith Mishra, who was in the protection and security branch, Mumbai promoted and posted as special IG ATS, Maharashtra.

Two deputy commissioner of police, Paramjit Singh Dahiya of zone 3 and Vijay Patil of zone 4 were promoted as deputy inspector general, while Dahiya has posted in Anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and Patil posted in Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Mumbai. Lakhmi Gautam, who was deputy inspector general in Anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Mumbai, has been promoted and posted to DG office as IG establishment.

Deputy commissioner of police Mahesh Patil, who was posted in crime branch of Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar, has been promoted as additional commissioner and posted in traffic department, Mumbai.

Apart from the Mumbai metropolitan region, the officers in other parts of Maharashtra have also been transferred. Pimpri Chinchwad commissioner, Krishna Prakash transferred as inspector general of police VIP security of Maharashtra state, while IG Ankush Shinde of prison department has been transferred as commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad. The joint commissioner of police, Ravindra Shisve of Pune city, has been transferred to the human rights commission, Maharashtra state.

Deepak Pandey, who was earlier Nashik police commissioner, has been transferred to the department of prevention of atrocities on Women.