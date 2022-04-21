IPS officers transferred, promoted in major rejig
Mumbai In a major reshuffle, more than 20 senior IPS officers were either promoted or transferred or both by the state government, including joint commissioner of police crime branch, Mumbai. Officers ranking from special inspector general to deputy commissioner of police in Maharashtra have been part of this rejig.
Joint commissioner of police Milind Bharambe of the Mumbai crime branch has transferred to the inspector general of police (IG) (law and order) Maharashtra, while special IG Suhas Warke, who was earlier holding the post of law and order Maharashtra, has been given the post of joint commissioner of police crime branch Mumbai.
Vinayak Deshmukh, who was the superintendent of police, Jalna, was promoted as additional commissioner of police and posted in west region Mumbai. While additional commissioner Sandeep Karnik from west region has been posted as joint commissioner of police, Pune.
Additional commissioner of police Virendra Mishra, who was incharge of the local arms division, was transferred to additional commissioner of police, North Region. While Pravin Kumar Padwal, who was earlier posted in North Region as additional commissioner, was promoted as posted in joint commissioner Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Mumbai. Satya Narayan, additional commissioner traffic of Mumbai city, was promoted as inspector general and posted in coastal security, Maharashtra.
Additional commissioner of police Nishith Mishra, who was in the protection and security branch, Mumbai promoted and posted as special IG ATS, Maharashtra.
Two deputy commissioner of police, Paramjit Singh Dahiya of zone 3 and Vijay Patil of zone 4 were promoted as deputy inspector general, while Dahiya has posted in Anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and Patil posted in Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Mumbai. Lakhmi Gautam, who was deputy inspector general in Anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Mumbai, has been promoted and posted to DG office as IG establishment.
Deputy commissioner of police Mahesh Patil, who was posted in crime branch of Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar, has been promoted as additional commissioner and posted in traffic department, Mumbai.
Apart from the Mumbai metropolitan region, the officers in other parts of Maharashtra have also been transferred. Pimpri Chinchwad commissioner, Krishna Prakash transferred as inspector general of police VIP security of Maharashtra state, while IG Ankush Shinde of prison department has been transferred as commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad. The joint commissioner of police, Ravindra Shisve of Pune city, has been transferred to the human rights commission, Maharashtra state.
Deepak Pandey, who was earlier Nashik police commissioner, has been transferred to the department of prevention of atrocities on Women.
HC ruling: Courts don’t have expertise to decide on micro financial planning of educational institutes
The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that courts are not equipped to determine issues related to charging and utilisation of fee by educational institutes with any mathematical precision, and such disputes should normally be decided by the relevant regulatory authority on the basis of material produced before it. It was argued that due to the countrywide lockdown imposed in March 2020, classes were conduced online and hostels remained closed.
Sangrur admn identifies three sites for govt medical college
The Punjab government has initiated the process to set up a medical college in Sangrur. “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann wants to set up a medical college in Sangrur, and we are identifying land for it. We have zeroed in on three suitable sites. Government teams will visit these locations to finalise the site,” said Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal. Punjab has four government medical colleges as of now, in Amritsar, Patiala, Faridkot and Mohali.
Punjab Congress chief asks councillors to buck up for Ludhiana MC elections
To gird councillors' loins for the upcoming municipal elections, expected to be held next year, president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Amrinder Singh Raja Warring conducted a meeting with the Congress councillors at mayor Balkar Sandhu's camp office on Wednesday. Working president of PPCC Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former MLAs Surinder Dawar, Sanjay Talwar were also present in the meeting.
Ankush Shinde appointed as Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner
Ankush Shinde has been appointed as Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner while Sandeep Karnik is named as joint commissioner of Pune police. Earlier Shinde was special inspector general of police, correctional services, Mumbai. The former Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, Krishna Prakash, has been transferred to Mumbai where he will be designated special inspector general of police, VIP security, state of Maharashtra. Prakash joined duty as CP of Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 5, 2020.
PAU alumnus Zora Singh elected as American Society For Horticultural Science fellow
Punjab Agricultural University alumnus Professor Zora Singh was elected as a fellow of the American Society for Horticultural Science during the 59th Annual Class of Fellows. Singh was selected in recognition of his outstanding contributions to science, profession and industry of horticulture at state, national and international levels. Singh, who did his BSc Agriculture (Honours), MSc and PhD from PAU started his career as an assistant professor at the institute in 1988.
