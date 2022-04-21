Maharashtra rescinds promotions, postings of 5 IPS officers
Mumbai: Maharashtra’s home department on Thursday rescinded promotions and postings of five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers hours after issuing orders in this regard. It did not specify the reasons behind the move, but people aware of the matter said a Shiv Sena minister’s objections especially to postings of some of these officers in the Thane district prompted the move.
The department on Wednesday evening issued orders promoting IPS officers and posting them to Mumbai and Thane. On Thursday morning, it issued another order, rescinding promotions and postings of five of them.
The five include Mahesh Patil (crime branch), Rajendra Mane (state intelligence department) Palghar police superintendent Dattatray Shinde, Punjabrao Ugale (Anti-corruption Bureau, Thane), and Sanjay Jadhav (Highway Security Squad). The five officers were promoted to the next level and posted to Mumbai and Thane.
Nationalist Congress Party’s Dilip Datta Walse is the home minister in Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena-led government.
-
Delhi Metro operations impacted on Blue line for 1 hour amid morning rush
An intermittent signalling problem led to operations being impacted on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro this morning, with the problem persisting for close to an hour and leading to trains being manually operated at restricted speeds. Trains were running at delays of 20-30 minutes during this period and the problem was fixed at around 10 am, officials said. Commuters too took to social media asking for clarity on the problem.
-
Delhi Police arrests Nigerian drug peddler with heroin worth ₹2.70 crore
Under the operation 'Varchasva', a 29-year old Nigerian national in Dwarka was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday and high-quality heroin worth ₹2.70 crore was recovered from his possession. "We have arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian national and recovered 270 grams of high-quality heroin worth ₹2.70 crores (2,70,00,000) in the international market," said Shankar Chaudhary, DCP Dwarka.
-
DK Shivkumar: BJP turned Karnataka into corruption capital of country
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government on Wednesday and alleged that it had turned the state into the "corruption capital of the country". Shivakumar alleged that the Bommai government had failed to bring justice to contractor Santosh Patil. The Congress leader further claimed that the Karnataka government is trying to protect former Minister KS Eshwarappa in the related case.
-
BJP worker Jitu Chaudhary shot dead outside residence in Mayur Vihar
A 42-year-old BJP member was shot dead on Wednesday in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said. The deceased, identified as Jitu Chaudhary, was the secretary of BJP's Mayur Vihar district unit, they said. According to police, the incident took place around 8.15 pm. The beat staff of Ghazipur Police Station during patrolling noticed a gathering near Mayur Vihar area.
-
Delhiwale: Keeping the departed souls alive
Delhi’s Sunder Nursery was set up as part of the park’s ‘Dedicate a Bench’ programme for citizens to raise a public memorial for their loved ones. Almost every such bench is inscribed with intensely personal odes, some illuminating a person’s world in just a few words.
