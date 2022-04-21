Maharashtra rescinds promotions, postings of 5 IPS officers

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s home department on Thursday rescinded promotions and postings of five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers hours after issuing orders in this regard. It did not specify the reasons behind the move, but people aware of the matter said a Shiv Sena minister’s objections especially to postings of some of these officers in the Thane district prompted the move.

The department on Wednesday evening issued orders promoting IPS officers and posting them to Mumbai and Thane. On Thursday morning, it issued another order, rescinding promotions and postings of five of them.

The five include Mahesh Patil (crime branch), Rajendra Mane (state intelligence department) Palghar police superintendent Dattatray Shinde, Punjabrao Ugale (Anti-corruption Bureau, Thane), and Sanjay Jadhav (Highway Security Squad). The five officers were promoted to the next level and posted to Mumbai and Thane.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Dilip Datta Walse is the home minister in Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena-led government.