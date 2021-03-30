Home / India News / Devotees celebrate 'Hola Mohalla' at Golden Temple, Amritsar
india news

Devotees celebrate 'Hola Mohalla' at Golden Temple, Amritsar

On this day the devotees at Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, along with their families, bow down, listen to Gurbani, take a dip in the holy water and take the blessings of Guru Sahib.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Sikh devotees spray perfume and shower flower petals on the Palki Sahib, which carries the Guru Garnth Sahib (Sikh holy books) to mark the 'Hola Mohalla' festival during a procession from the Golden Temple to Sri Akal Takhat Sahib in Amritsar.(AFP)

On the occasion of 'Hola Mohalla' or Warrior Holi on Monday, thousands of devotees thronged to seek blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

On this day the devotees at Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, along with their families, bow down, listen to Gurbani, take a dip in the holy water and take the blessings of Guru Sahib.

On the occasion of Holi, people from across the country visit the centre of faith and spirituality to offer prayers at the Golden Temple. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
golden temple complex
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP