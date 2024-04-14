Devyani Khobragade: 6 things about Indian envoy who dressed as ‘Apsara’ on Cambodian New Year
Devyani Khobragade, Indian ambassador to Cambodia, wished the people of the country in a unique way — a photoshoot dressed as a ‘Khmer Apsara’.
Devyani Khobragade, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer who was at the centre of a controversy that sparked tensions between India and the US in 2013, surfaced on social media on Saturday in a photoshoot in traditional Cambodian attire on the occasion of the country's New Year.
Devyani Khobragade, the current Indian ambassador to Cambodia, wished the people of the country in a unique way — a photoshoot dressed as a ‘Khmer Apsara’ the Indian embassy wrote on social media platform X (formally Twitter).
The diplomat, who, according to post on the X handle of the Indian Embassy in Cambodia, has a deep understanding and admiration for Khmer culture and tradition, dressed up 'elegantly' to mark the country's New Year.
"Ambassador Devyani Khobragade has a deep admiration for Khmer culture and tradition. Embracing the spirit of Khmer New Year, she elegantly dressed as a Khmer Apsara, embodying the rich bond of our civilizations. Wishing all our Cambodia friends a joyous Khmer New Year celebration," read the post of the Indian embassy in Cambodia.
Who is Devyani Khobragade?
- A 1999-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Devyani Khobragade has served India in the capacity of a diplomat at Indian missions in Berlin, New York, Islamabad and Rome.
- It was Devyani Khobragade's diplomatic tenure in New York that came into the media spotlight for all the wrong reasons. She was arrested on charges of visa fraud and giving 'false' statements in the matter.
- Devyani Khobragade was charged by the US attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) on December 12, 2013.
Also Read | Devyani Khobragade’s father joins Congress, slams RPI for neglecting Dalit causes
- In a separate controversy, Devyani Khobragade was also alleged to have paid her domestic help below the minimum wage limit in the US. However, she contested the charges, claiming them to be "false and baseless". The charges were subsequently dismissed by a US court, citing diplomatic immunity.
- She flew back to her homeland after India refused America's request to waive her diplomatic immunity at the time.
- The row over Devyani Khobragade saw the diplomatic ties between India and the US hit a rocky phase, as New Delhi downgraded the privileges of certain categories of US diplomats in the country. The US responded by pulling out one of its diplomats from the country.
