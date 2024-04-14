 Devyani Khobragade: 6 things about Indian envoy who dressed as ‘Apsara’ on Cambodian New Year | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Devyani Khobragade: 6 things about Indian envoy who dressed as ‘Apsara’ on Cambodian New Year

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2024 01:48 PM IST

Devyani Khobragade, Indian ambassador to Cambodia, wished the people of the country in a unique way — a photoshoot dressed as a ‘Khmer Apsara’.

Devyani Khobragade, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer who was at the centre of a controversy that sparked tensions between India and the US in 2013, surfaced on social media on Saturday in a photoshoot in traditional Cambodian attire on the occasion of the country's New Year.

Cambodian ambassador Devyani Khobragade elegantly dressed as a Khmer Apsara, to mark the Khmer New Year celebration. (PTI)
Cambodian ambassador Devyani Khobragade elegantly dressed as a Khmer Apsara, to mark the Khmer New Year celebration. (PTI)

Devyani Khobragade, the current Indian ambassador to Cambodia, wished the people of the country in a unique way — a photoshoot dressed as a ‘Khmer Apsara’ the Indian embassy wrote on social media platform X (formally Twitter).

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The diplomat, who, according to post on the X handle of the Indian Embassy in Cambodia, has a deep understanding and admiration for Khmer culture and tradition, dressed up 'elegantly' to mark the country's New Year.

"Ambassador Devyani Khobragade has a deep admiration for Khmer culture and tradition. Embracing the spirit of Khmer New Year, she elegantly dressed as a Khmer Apsara, embodying the rich bond of our civilizations. Wishing all our Cambodia friends a joyous Khmer New Year celebration," read the post of the Indian embassy in Cambodia.

Who is Devyani Khobragade?

  1. A 1999-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Devyani Khobragade has served India in the capacity of a diplomat at Indian missions in Berlin, New York, Islamabad and Rome.
  2. It was Devyani Khobragade's diplomatic tenure in New York that came into the media spotlight for all the wrong reasons. She was arrested on charges of visa fraud and giving 'false' statements in the matter.
  3. Devyani Khobragade was charged by the US attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) on December 12, 2013.

    Also Read | Devyani Khobragade’s father joins Congress, slams RPI for neglecting Dalit causes
  4. In a separate controversy, Devyani Khobragade was also alleged to have paid her domestic help below the minimum wage limit in the US. However, she contested the charges, claiming them to be "false and baseless". The charges were subsequently dismissed by a US court, citing diplomatic immunity.
  5. She flew back to her homeland after India refused America's request to waive her diplomatic immunity at the time.
  6. The row over Devyani Khobragade saw the diplomatic ties between India and the US hit a rocky phase, as New Delhi downgraded the privileges of certain categories of US diplomats in the country. The US responded by pulling out one of its diplomats from the country.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Devyani Khobragade: 6 things about Indian envoy who dressed as ‘Apsara’ on Cambodian New Year
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On