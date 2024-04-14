Devyani Khobragade: 6 things about Indian envoy who dressed as ‘Apsara’ on Cambodian New Year

Devyani Khobragade, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer who was at the centre of a controversy that sparked tensions between India and the US in 2013, surfaced on social media on Saturday in a photoshoot in traditional Cambodian attire on the occasion of the country's New Year. Cambodian ambassador Devyani Khobragade elegantly dressed as a Khmer Apsara, to mark the Khmer New Year celebration. (PTI)

Devyani Khobragade, the current Indian ambassador to Cambodia, wished the people of the country in a unique way — a photoshoot dressed as a ‘Khmer Apsara’ the Indian embassy wrote on social media platform X (formally Twitter).

The diplomat, who, according to post on the X handle of the Indian Embassy in Cambodia, has a deep understanding and admiration for Khmer culture and tradition, dressed up 'elegantly' to mark the country's New Year.

"Ambassador Devyani Khobragade has a deep admiration for Khmer culture and tradition. Embracing the spirit of Khmer New Year, she elegantly dressed as a Khmer Apsara, embodying the rich bond of our civilizations. Wishing all our Cambodia friends a joyous Khmer New Year celebration," read the post of the Indian embassy in Cambodia.

Who is Devyani Khobragade?