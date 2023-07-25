DGCA ends Spicejet’s enhanced surveillance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ended Spicejet’s enhanced surveillance over a month after the aviation regulator put the airline under it on June 22 to ensure there was no compromise on passenger safety and flight operations. The airline was subject to more spot and night checks.

Spicejet was placed under enhanced surveillance in view of inadequate maintenance and flight safety incidents.

In a statement on Tuesday, DGCA said the airline was subjected to 51 spot checks across 11 locations in India on the Boeing 737 and Bombardier Dash 8 - Q400 fleet. “...a total 23 aircraft were inspected...95 observations were made...,” the statement said. It added the findings were routine and not considered significant. DGCA said that the airline took suitable maintenance action to address the findings in accordance with the DGCA guidelines. “As a consequence, Spicejet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime...,” the statement said.

In July last year, DGCA issued a notice to SpiceJet over its failure in establishing safe, efficient, and reliable services following eight safety incidents within a month. It curtailed the airline’s flight operations to 50% until the third week of October last year.

The airline has also faced financial issues with lessors seeking repossession of aircraft leased. Spicejet has also been under the spotlight due to its dispute with former promoter, Sun Group. In its arbitration case, the Sun Group rejected any possibility of an amicable settlement with the airline. The Supreme Court asked the airline to pay ₹380 crore to the group

The case relates to a seven-year-old share transfer dispute between SpiceJet’s chairman and managing director Ajay Singh and Kalanithi Maran, owner of Sun TV Network and his KAL Airways.

