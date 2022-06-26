DGCA halts operations at 2 flight training schools over safety concerns

India’s aviation regulator has halted operations at two flight training schools in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra after they were found “unsafe” during audits, an official statement said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since March 21, the aviation regulator has conducted audits at 32 flying training organisations (FTOs) in India to “assess safety standards and systemic deficiencies in operations, maintenance and training”.

During the audits, it was found that the two training schools violated multiple safety regulations, including not conducting preflight alcohol tests, false logging of flights, operating with faulty aircraft, and deficiency in flying and ground training procedures, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Saturday. It did not name the two institutes.

“It was observed that it (runway) had loose gravel and uneven surface and was unsafe for flying…It was observed that three aircraft of a flying school had a dysfunctional fuel gauge indicator and they were being operated,” the aviation watchdog said. Operations can resume only after “things are in order”, it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The regulator earlier issued warning letters to two managers and suspended two chief flying instructors and one deputy chief flying instructor for a year.Two other chief flying instructors, two deputy chief flying instructors, one assistant flying instructor and a student were suspended for three months.