DGCA orders probe after fire in IndiGo Jet’s engine

Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:56 PM IST

A Delhi to Bengaluru flight of IndiGo was aborted just before take-off on Friday because one of its engines stalled, leading to surging airflow and subsequent fire, airport officials said on Saturday

A screen grab of the viral video shows the IndiGo Delhi-Bengaluru flight's one engine caught fire at the time of taxiing at the airport in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A Delhi to Bengaluru flight of IndiGo was aborted just before take-off on Friday because one of its engines stalled, leading to surging airflow and subsequent fire, airport officials said on Saturday.

“The investigation so far has revealed that engine number 2 stalled, leading to surging of the airflow in the engine. Due to the surge, momentary fire was seen in the engine exhaust,” said an official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

“There was no injury to any passenger or cabin crew,” he said, declining to be named. “An investigation is in process.”

The incident took place on Friday night when flight 6E 2131 was lined up for take-off. “The incident had not only led to the aborted take-off but was also accompanied with a loud noise, after which a full emergency was declared at Delhi airport,” an airport official said.

The cabin crew used an extinguisher to douse the fire, he said, asking not to be named. “However, the aircraft was able to return safely to the bay and passengers disembarked normally,” the official said. “No injury was caused to people.”

IndiGo attributed the incident to a technical issue. “All passengers and crew are safe, and an alternative aircraft was arranged to operate the flight,” the airline said.

