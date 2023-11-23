DGCA suspends its official facing corruption allegations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday suspended director of Aerosports, Captain Anil Gill, over corruption allegations, with civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia saying there is “zero tolerance to malpractices”, according to official statements.

Gill, who has been accused of corruption three times during his eight-year stint in DGCA, was shunted out as director of Flying Training (DFT) to the aerosports division on October 27 following a complaint against him.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, Gill was suspended under section 10 of the central civil services rules which allow for a government official to be placed under suspension if a disciplinary proceeding is being contemplated or pending against them.

“..a disciplinary proceeding against Capt. Anil Gill, Director posted in Directorate of Aerosports in DGCA Headquarters is contemplated…the President in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule.. hereby places the said Capt. Anil Gill posted in the Directorate of Aerosports under suspension with immediate effect,” the suspension order said, adding that during the suspension period, Gill has to remain in Delhi.

HT reached out to Gill for a response but did not get one immediately.

In a statement, Scindia said: “There is zero tolerance to malpractices. Any such issue will always be dealt with the strictest measures in accordance with the law.”

The complaint against Gill – filed anonymously – to the aerosports division and sent to DGCA on October 25, alleged that Gill used his position to coerce pilots and flying schools, technically called flying training organisations (FTOs), paying kickbacks to companies linked to him to look the other way if they were found to have violated rules and protocols.

It alleged that in some cases, FTOs that could not pay the bribe Gill sought to sell their aircraft at “nominal prices” to the companies linked to him – Bluethroat Aero Global and Sabres Corporate Solutions. These companies would then lease these mostly light aircraft for flight training to other FTOs at rates in the vicinity of ₹90 lakh a year. The matter is under investigation.

In 2021, DGCA’s chief vigilance officer probed similar complaints, which accused Gill of accepting aircraft as a bribe.

HT contacted former top officials at DGCA, who were at the helm when the complaints were received, and they said the complaints were thoroughly investigated but nothing substantial was found.

