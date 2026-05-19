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DGCA team to travel to Boeing facility for fuel control switch testing

Air India ordered a precautionary fleet-wide reinspection of the fuel control switches (FCS) latch on its Boeing 787 aircraft after a pilot flagged a possible defect during operations on February 2

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:00 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will soon travel to plane maker Boeing’s facility in Seattle to test the fuel control switches (FCS) panel from a Boeing 787 which operated between London’s Heathrow airport and Bengaluru airport in February this year.

To be sure, in a preliminary inspection conducted on both the switches, the DGCA found them to be satisfactory. (Boeing website)

Air India ordered a precautionary fleet-wide reinspection of the FCS latch on its Boeing 787 aircraft after a pilot flagged a possible defect during operations on February 2. The aircraft, which the airline later grounded, operated flight AI132 and landed at Bengaluru with at least 200 people on board after which the issue was highlighted by the pilot in command (PIC) in the aircraft’s logbook.

Two ministry officials confirmed the development and said, “The fuel control switch will be tested in the presence of the DGCA officials.”

“The team will be present as observers,” he added.

Also Read: Pilots’ body urges DGCA to roll back extended duty hours for B787 crew

To be sure, in a preliminary inspection conducted on both the switches, the DGCA found them to be satisfactory. However, the component was sent to Boeing’s facility in Seattle for detailed checks.

 
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