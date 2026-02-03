DGCA advises Air India to educate crew on procedures, after fuel switch concern

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Tuesday initiated an inspection of an Air India Boeing 787 that was grounded a day earlier after a pilot reported abnormal behaviour of a fuel control switch (FCS) on one of its engines, prompting safety checks and a fleet-wide reinspection by the airline. Boeing 787 (PTI)

“Both left and right switches were checked and found satisfactory, with the locking tooth/pawl fully seated and not slipping from RUN to CUTOFF," the DGCA stated.

“When full force was applied parallel to the base plate, the switch remained secure. However, applying external force in an incorrect direction caused the switch to move easily from RUN to CUTOFF, due to the angular base plate allowing slip when pressed improperly with finger or thumb”.

The commander of the aircraft flagged the issue in the log book after observing abnormal behaviour of the left engine FCS on the Boeing 787-8 aircraft VT-ANX, which was delivered to Air India in 2017. The entry stated: “...Left Control Switch slips from RUN to CUT OFF when pushed down slightly, it does not lock in its position, defects nil.”

What is DGCA saying? "During engine start in London, on two occasions crew observed that the fuel control switch did not remain positively latched in the "RUN" position when light vertical pressure was applied. On the third attempt, the switch latched correctly in "RUN" and subsequently remained stable," DGCA said in a statememnt posted on its X handle.

"Before continuing with the rest of procedure, a physical verification was performed by the crew to confirm that the switch was fully and positively latched in the "RUN" position. No abnormal engine parameters, cautions, warnings, or related system messages were observed during engine start or at any time thereafter. The operating crew member was briefed on the observation, unnecessary contact with the switch was avoided, and engine indications and alerting systems were closely monitored by the crew for the remainder of the flight. The flight was completed without incident".

"After landing at Bangalore, crew reported the defect in the PDR. Air India referred the matter to M/s Boeing for further guidance. Based on the M/s Boeing recommended checks to establish the serviceability of fuel control switch, M/s Air India engineering observed that:

Both left and right switches were checked and found satisfactory, with the locking tooth/pawl fully seated and not slipping from RUN to CUTOFF. When full force was applied parallel to the base plate, the switch remained secure. However, applying external force in an incorrect direction caused the switch to move easily from RUN to CUTOFF, due to the angular base plate allowing slip when pressed improperly with finger or thumb."

“In addition, based on Boeing's communication, the pull-to- unlock force was checked on the fuel control switch using the recommended procedure on the involved fuel cut off switch, the fuel control unit to be installed and fuel cut off switch of another aircraft. In all cases the pull-to-unlock force was found within limits. These inspections were carried out in the presence of DGCA officers.”

“The video currently circulating on social media was analysed in light of Boeing recommended procedures, and it was observed that the procedure demonstrated in the video being circulated is incorrect. The airline is being advised to circulate the Boeing recommended procedure for the operation of Fuel CUT OFF switch to its crew members”.