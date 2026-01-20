DGP can even be dismissed from service after probe: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

Karnataka home minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday confirmed that the state government has suspended Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police (DGP) of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), with immediate effect following the viral circulation of an obscene video allegedly showing him engaging in inappropriate acts with women while in police uniform inside an office. Speaking to media persons, the home minister said the government acted without delay and considering the officer’s seniority. (File photo)

Speaking to media persons, the home minister said the government acted without delay and considering the officer’s seniority.

“We have taken immediate action. What further action is required will be decided after a detailed investigation. He can even be dismissed from service. Since this was a serious issue, we felt suspension was necessary at once,” Dr Parameshwara said.

He underlined that no department, especially the police, can tolerate such conduct.

“Whether it is the police department or any other department, such incidents cannot be accepted. The Chief Minister is deeply unhappy, and I am also personally disturbed. Being a senior police officer, such behaviour is completely unacceptable,” he stated.

Clarifying reports that Ramachandra Rao attempted to meet him after the video went viral, the home minister said, “I later came to know that he had come to meet me. In such circumstances, I would not have met him at all. If a senior officer holding a responsible position commits such acts, there is no question of forgiveness.”

Dr Parameshwara added that the investigation will examine all aspects of the case, including the authenticity of the video and the identities of the women seen in it.

“So far, it is not known who the women are. No complaint has been received from anyone. That aspect is also being probed,” he said.

It may be noted that Ramachandra Rao is due to retire in May this year.

Meanwhile, Ramachandra Rao has denied the allegations, claiming the video is fabricated. Speaking to reporters earlier, he said, “I am shocked after seeing the video. It has been artificially created. A proper investigation must be conducted to find out the truth.”

According to officers aware of the details, the incident may be linked to his earlier tenure as Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Belagavi .

The minister reiterated that the government will allow the law to take its course. “No one is above the law. Once the investigation is complete, appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” he asserted.