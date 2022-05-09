Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dhami files nomination papers for Champawat assembly by-poll

He needs to get elected as a member of the assembly within six months to continue as the chief minister
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (PTI)
Published on May 09, 2022 02:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday filed his nomination papers for the Champawat assembly by-poll.

“With the blessings of Maa Purnagiri, Maa Sharda, Shri Gollju Maharaj, I filed my nomination papers... I am constantly getting the love and support of the people of Champawat and I am sure that they will definitely encourage me by supporting me in the future also. I promise people of Champawat that I will be fully devoted to the continuous development of the area,” said Dhami, who earlier visited a temple and held a roadshow.

The by-poll is scheduled for May 31. The seat was vacated for Dhami, who visited Champawat last week and promised a satellite centre of the AIIMS, as he needs to get elected as a member of the assembly within six months to continue as the chief minister. He lost the Khatima seat by the margin of 6,579 votes in this year’s assembly elections.

The Congress has named Nirmala Gahtori as its candidate for the by-poll.

