Dhanbad judge death: Jharkhand HC says case sensitive, needs to be probed

The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the killing of a district judge in Dhanbad while he was on his morning jog and the states' advocate general said the decision upholds the sensitivity of the case, according to news agency ANI. "A judge has been killed. Whether it is an accident or murder we need to find it. It is a very sensitive case and hence the court has taken suo moto cognizance," advocate general Rajiv Ranjan told ANI.

Additional district and sessions judge Uttam Anand was killed on Wednesday morning after he was hit by an auto-rickshaw when he was out for his morning walk.

The high court has sought details from the police and the state government. "The courts want the investigation to be done properly, it is the main purpose," Rajiv Ranjan also said. "The investigation will follow all the important points and we will examine them from different angles" he added.

Also read | Supreme Court Bar Association president demands CBI probe in Dhanbad judge death

The Dhanbad Police have filed a murder case after CCTV camera footage of the incident showed the auto-rickshaw deliberately swerving on an empty road to hit down judge Uttam Anand.

They have arrested two people, who were allegedly on the auto-rickshaw at the time of the accident. The auto-rickshaw was later recovered from the neighbouring Giridh district on Wednesday night itself. It was allegedly stolen from Dhanbad.

"Two persons, identified as Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma have been arrested and the auto was seized from their possession,” Amol V Homkar, inspector general of police (operations), said. "They have confessed to the crime. Further investigation will be done carefully," Homkar added.

Also watch | 'Murder' mystery of Dhanbad judge hit by an auto deepens; SIT to probe

The Dhanbad Police have also formed a 14-member special investigation team (SIT) to be headed by the additional director general of police Sanjay Anand Lathkar to investigate the matter. Dhanbad Police are yet to reveal the motive of the alleged killers of judge Uttam Anand.

Also read | 'Inappropriate to speak without evidence': Jharkhand health min on judge's death

The family of the judge has demanded a probe into his death by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “The CCTV camera footage makes it very clear that it has been done as part of the conspiracy. We demand an impartial probe headed by a judge or the CBI,” Subham Sambhu, the younger brother of Uttam Anand, told reporters.

The president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior advocate Vikas Singh also demanded an independent probe by CBI into judge Anand's death.

He was reportedly hearing some high profile criminal cases. He recently rejected the bail plea of a gangster from Uttar Pradesh, who is in jail in connection with a high profile murder case in Dhanbad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON