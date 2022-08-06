Home / India News / Dhankar vs Alva: PM Modi, Manmohan Singh, others cast their vote for V-P polls

Dhankar vs Alva: PM Modi, Manmohan Singh, others cast their vote for V-P polls

Published on Aug 06, 2022 11:14 AM IST
  • Vice-Presidential elections 2022: NDA's nominee Jagdeep Dhankar is up against Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva.
Vice-Presidential elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote.(ANI)
Vice-Presidential elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted on Saturday along with other parliamentarians for the vice-presidential elections. The polling started at 10am and is currently underway at the Parliament House. Union ministers Jitendra Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan, BJP chief whip Rakesh Singh, TRS MPs and YSRCP'S Raghu Rama Krishna Raju have cast their vote, reported PTI.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived at the Parliament House on a wheelchair to cast his vote.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh at Parliament House to cast his vote for V-P polls.(ANI)
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh at Parliament House to cast his vote for V-P polls.(ANI)

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has nominated former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar while former Union minister Margaret Alva has been named Opposition's candidate for the vice-president's election. With numbers heavily stacked against Alva, Dhankar is expected to register a comfortable win.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP P.T. Usha arrives to cast her vote for the election of the Vice President, at Parliament House.(PTI)
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP P.T. Usha arrives to cast her vote for the election of the Vice President, at Parliament House.(PTI)

On Friday, BJP organised a mock voting drill for coalition MPs during which party president J P Nadda and several Union ministers were present. The process was supervised by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union minister Bhupender Yadav. After the exercise, Dhankar reached Parliament and thanked the MPs of the ruling alliance for nominating him as their candidate.

The results are likely to be declared hours after the polling.

