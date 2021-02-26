Home / India News / Dharavi reports 16 coronavirus cases, highest spike in four months
india news

Dharavi reports 16 coronavirus cases, highest spike in four months

The caseload in the densely populated area, known as Asia's largest slum, thus reached 4,066.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:22 PM IST
A BMC medical staffer collects the swab sample of a resident at Dharavi on Tuesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The slum-dominated Dharavi area in Mumbai recorded 16 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily rise since October, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The caseload in the densely populated area, known as Asia's largest slum, thus reached 4,066.

Of these, 3,699 patients have already recovered while there are 51 active cases.

Earlier, on October 23 last year, Dharavi had reported 18 new cases and since then, barring a few days, the number of new cases had been in single digit.

On some days the area did not record a single new case.

In the first week of February, the daily spike was in the range of zero to five, but the number of cases began to climb from the second week, as in the rest of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

"We are aggressively testing as many people as possible to curb the spread, so the number has risen," the BMC official said.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi has a population of over 6.5 lakh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Terminal 1 of Mumbai International airport to resume domestic operations

Explosive found near Antilia was made by Nagpur-based company: Report

'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' evokes lukewarm response

Kerala to provide free RT-PCR Covid-19 test for all returning expatriates
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 in dharavi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP