Dharmasthala: Two new informants claim to have witnessed burials

Two new informants have met officers of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the claims about mass burials of alleged victims of murder and sexual assault at Dharmasthala, alleging that they had seen a body being buried at a new location, police said. ASpecial Investigation Team (SIT) examining the site in the Dharmasthala mass burial case in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. (PTI PHOTO)

Meanwhile, the SIT is continuing its search for human remains in the Dharmasthala mass burials case, with renewed efforts based on new tip-offs. A fresh excavation was carried out at the Bahubali hills on Saturday, which yielded no results, police officers said.

The team dug a 20-feet by 20-feet trench to a depth of about 10 feet under a dry tree, but no bodies or remains were found.

A detailed search operation about 15 feet away from the previously marked Point 16 also yielded no evidence.

So far, the investigation has involved excavations at 16 different locations.

Skeletal remains have been found at Point 6 and 10, while the search at Point 13 was suspended due to technical issues.

“The recent events in Dharmasthala are disappointing. There is a malicious campaign being run against Dharmasthala. Dharmasthala is a sacred and revered place, and we stand firmly with it,” said BJP MLA SR Vishwanath in Chikkaballapura district’s Gauribidanur.

“Lord Manjunathaswamy of Dharmasthala is very powerful; people fear to act against him. Yet, false propaganda is being spread about the holy shrine. Therefore, on August 16, we will organise a massive ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ rally from Yelahanka to Dharmasthala,” he said.

“Over 200 cars with saffron flags will participate under the slogan ‘We are with Dharmasthala’. We will visit the deity and return. After this, similar campaigns will begin in other parts of the state,” Vishwanath added.

On the anonymous informant’s claim in the mass burial case, he remarked: “If the person says he buried victims of rape and murder, then he himself should be hanged first. If he knew about such crimes and still buried the bodies, he too is guilty. He should be punished before anyone else.”

“Some people are trying to gain attention by spreading lies that hundreds of bodies were buried in Dharmasthala. This has hurt Hindus across the country. The anonymous person must be arrested,” demanded former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa in Shivamogga.

“There is a deliberate attempt to insult the Hindu community and create suspicion about a sacred place like Dharmasthala. The state government must immediately find out who is behind this. One person claims to have buried hundreds of bodies in 13 places. Could he have done it alone? Which anti-national and anti-religious group is backing him?” he asked.

Eshwarappa further said: “There is a conspiracy to spread false propaganda about Dharmasthala. The anonymous person has failed to show the burial sites. The state has already issued an order allowing the questioning and arrest of anyone connected to this matter.”

“There must be a thorough investigation,” he added.