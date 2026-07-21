Dharmendra Pradhan's first reaction to CJP protest: 'Rahul Gandhi using students as political tools'

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday broke his silence on the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET paper leak and exam irregularities, accusing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of "shamelessly exploiting students as political tools" to disrupt the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

This is Dharmendra Pradhan's first public response on the paper leak after the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' protest in Delhi.

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The statement marked Pradhan's first public response after the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' protest in Delhi, where police lathi charged protesters, and a political face-off between the opposition and the BJP-led Centre over the alleged examination irregularities.

In a post on X, Pradhan alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had staged a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols.

"LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi and INCIndia continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament," he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The education minister said the government had already conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion on the issue in Parliament, but claimed that the Congress had chosen "political spectacle over democratic debate". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The education minister said the government had already conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion on the issue in Parliament, but claimed that the Congress had chosen "political spectacle over democratic debate". {{/usCountry}}

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"Their objective was never solutions for students, it was disruption for political headlines," Pradhan said.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi was seeking to "manufacture confrontation" despite what he described as every genuine avenue for discussion being open.

"For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened," he said.

Government '100% committed' to NEET discussion

Reiterating the Centre's stand, Pradhan said the government remained willing to discuss NEET and other concerns raised by students during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

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"Our Government remains 100% committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House," he said.

"The students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign. They deserve certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans and responsibility over disruption."

He added that the government remained committed to delivering "answers, reforms and accountability" for students.

What happened at the CJP protest?

Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks came after a day of high political drama in the national capital. Thousands of CJP supporters marched towards Parliament demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak and repeated examination irregularities.

Crowds swelled through the weekend and by Monday morning, columns of people – many of them students, first-time agitators and young professionals – had defied a steady monsoon drizzle and heavy police barricading to join what is the first public protest in Modi’s third term.

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Officials admitted that they had underestimated the strength of the gathering and put it at about 35,000, but protesters and eyewitnesses said the number was at least twice as much. Roughly 2,000 police personnel and 20 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed.

Throughout the day, central Delhi reverberated with the booming sound of tear gas shells fired at protesters; police said the agitators turned violent and pelted stones. Delhi Police said 118 personnel, including senior officers, were wounded. The exact number of injured protesters was not immediately known. However, reports said the wounded could be in the hundreds — with officials at one government hospital confirming “at least 100” protesters being treated for injuries. The police put the number of injured protesters at 60.

BJP vs Congress

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Addressing reporters after the protest, Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of failing India's youth and said repeated paper leaks had robbed millions of students of fair opportunities. He also alleged that the government was unwilling to take responsibility for the examination crisis.

The BJP, however, has maintained that it is prepared to hold a detailed discussion on the issue in Parliament and has accused the opposition of attempting to disrupt the functioning of the House instead of participating in a democratic debate.