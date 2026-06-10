Dharmendra Pradhan reviews NEET re-exam prep, assures smooth, error-free process

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination and assured candidates that measures have been put in place to ensure the examination is conducted smoothly, securely and without errors.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Centre was coordinating closely with state governments and district administrations.(ANI)

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Pradhan visited the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters in the capital and assessed arrangements for the re-test, which is being conducted after the original May 3 examination was cancelled following confirmation that the question paper had been compromised.

“The entire process, from preparation of question papers to the subsequent stages and the timely delivery of examination materials to centres, is being carried out with complete confidentiality. This time, we have taken even greater precautions,” Pradhan said after the review meeting.

Also Read: Engaging IAF to speed up NEET-UG paper delivery, says NTA official

The minister said several high-level meetings had been held under the Cabinet Secretary’s leadership and responsibilities had been assigned to all departments involved in the exercise. The Centre has also strengthened the NTA by inducting additional officials, including joint secretaries and directors, to oversee different aspects of the examination process, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials aware of the matter, the government will for the first time use Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to transport question papers as part of the enhanced security plan, replacing the conventional road-based distribution system. The move is aimed at reducing transit time and strengthening security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials aware of the matter, the government will for the first time use Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to transport question papers as part of the enhanced security plan, replacing the conventional road-based distribution system. The move is aimed at reducing transit time and strengthening security. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pradhan said the Centre was coordinating closely with state governments and district administrations, taking local weather conditions into account. “The NTA director general is directly interacting with district collectors, while states have been asked to make additional arrangements wherever required,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pradhan said the Centre was coordinating closely with state governments and district administrations, taking local weather conditions into account. “The NTA director general is directly interacting with district collectors, while states have been asked to make additional arrangements wherever required,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I want to reassure students and their parents. Please focus on your studies. We will conduct the re-examination flawlessly and I seek your cooperation,” the minister said, adding that the results would be declared without delay so that students do not lose valuable academic time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I want to reassure students and their parents. Please focus on your studies. We will conduct the re-examination flawlessly and I seek your cooperation,” the minister said, adding that the results would be declared without delay so that students do not lose valuable academic time. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: CBSE begins re-evaluation after OSM row, some complaints persist

“The Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary and the national security establishment are monitoring the situation. We are bringing together all cyber protection agencies, including those from the Intelligence Bureau and the CBI,” Pradhan said.

“The mistakes that occurred earlier will not be repeated. We will conduct the re-examination properly,” he added.

The minister said the examination would be conducted at 5,435 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

CBI investigating ongoing paper leak

On the ongoing probe into the paper leak, Pradhan said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was examining the irregularities in detail and that the government had sought the strictest possible action against those arrested. “The CBI is getting to the root of what went wrong and where. I have complete faith in the CBI,” he said.

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“We have requested the agency to take strict action against those found guilty. Their criminal liability should be established, cases should be filed against them and they should face speedy trials in fast-track courts,” he added.

NTA cancelled NEET-UG 2026 on May 12, nine days after around 2.27 million candidates appeared for the examination. Investigators later found that questions had reached the phones of some candidates as early as May 1, two days before the test. A fresh examination is scheduled for June 21.

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