Engaging IAF to speed up NEET-UG paper delivery, says NTA official

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will use the Indian Air Force (IAF) to speed up the distribution of question papers for the June 21 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, which is being conducted during the monsoon season which affects road connectivity in some parts of India. Representational image, (Unsplash)

NTA’s aim in using IAF is to halve delivery time from the usual 8-10 days to 4-5 days officials familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The officials added that the agency will have to conduct, in 38 days, an exercise that typically takes around six months preparation. The retest was announced on May 15, and the compressed timeline has required the agency to recreate the entire examination cycle — from paper setting and translation to printing and distribution — in little over a month.

The decision to involve IAF is intended to ensure the secure and timely movement of confidential question papers to more than 550 cities, including remote and weather-sensitive locations such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, ahead of the June 21 test.

“Normally, transportation of question papers takes eight to 10 days. With IAF support, we expect to bring that down to four or five days,” an NTA official said, requesting anonymity.

NTA cancelled NEET-UG 2026 on May 12, nine days after 2.27 million students sat for the examination across 551 cities. The move came after central agencies confirmed that the question paper had been compromised. Questions were available on the phones of some as early as May 1, two days before the exam. It was the second time in two years that NEET-UG came under a cloud, prompting NTA to hand the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and schedule a retest for June 21 for over 2.2 million aspirants.

NTA question papers are prepared through a multi-layered confidential process involving subject experts, moderators and translators. After the final paper is approved, encrypted digital files are sent to designated high-security printing presses, where question papers are printed, packed and sealed under strict surveillance and security protocols. The sealed packets are then transported via roads through secure logistics channels to designated storage points and examination centres across the country, with access restricted to authorised officials at every stage to maintain the integrity and confidentiality of the examination.

The biggest challenge, NTA officials said, is the movement of question papers across the country during the ongoing monsoon season. Parts of Bihar and Assam are prone to flooding, while heavy rainfall often disrupts connectivity in the Northeast. Remote island centres also pose logistical difficulties.

“Question papers have to reach every centre within a narrow window. Air Force assistance gives us the ability to move consignments quickly and reliably despite weather and geographical constraints,” the official quoted above said.

According to the NTA officials, sealed question paper packets will be airlifted to designated locations before being dispatched onward through established security channels.