'Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad': BJP's rousing Parliament welcome for ex-edu minister | Watch

Dharmendra Pradhan received a rousing welcome at Parliament on Tuesday morning as he made his first public appearance since announcing resignation as education minister. As Pradhan stepped down from his car at the Parliament premises, he greeted the media. As he moved ahead, several NDA MPs circled him and raised “Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad” slogans.

Former Union Education Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan arrives at Parliament as BJP-NDA MPs welcome him during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. (ANI)

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The development came two days after Pradhan stepped down from the post of education minister amid massive calls for his resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak and subsequent suicides of several aspirants.

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{{^usCountry}} In his resignation letter, Pradhan had said that he was resigning for the sake of students and their future. However, several BJP MPs later hailed him as a big education reformer and highlighted his contributions during his tenure in the union cabinet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his resignation letter, Pradhan had said that he was resigning for the sake of students and their future. However, several BJP MPs later hailed him as a big education reformer and highlighted his contributions during his tenure in the union cabinet. {{/usCountry}}

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"...To ensure that anti-national elements are not benefitted by the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation remains united, students in India do not get tangled in legal complexities and focus on their studies and their career, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister...," the letter read.

Pralhad Joshi has now been handed the education ministry's charge. Joshi already holds the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy portfolios.

How BJP heaped praise on Pradhan

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Senior BJP leaders collectively praised Pradhan and his time as the education minister after the leader put down his papers on Saturday. They highlighted his role in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and bringing structural changes to India's education system following his resignation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude towards Pradhan, saying his efforts helped strengthen India’s education system and promote the country’s cultural identity. BJP National President Nitin Nabin also joined the chorus, saying Pradhan’s decision to step down demonstrated the values of accountability and dedication in public life.

In the same vein, union home minister Amit Shah also credited Pradhan with playing a key role in implementing major reforms in the education sector. "His tenure is a testament to his dedication to the resolve of making India a developed nation," Shah said.

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Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey clarified that Pradhan didn't resign under any pressure. “He is a senior BJP leader who rose through the ranks of the ABVP and worked extensively in the education sector, bringing major changes such as the new education policy, universities, and examination systems. He took this decision on his own,” Dubey said on Saturday.

However, people aware of the developments had told HT that prolonged deliberations within the government over possible ramifications of the protests against NEET paper leak may have forced Pradhan's resignation. Another reason could be the government's fear of losing out on support from a key demographic - the GenZ.

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