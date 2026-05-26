DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Kerala +2 results releasing today, check marksheet at results.hse.kerala.gov.in
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Kerala Board Class 12 results will be released today, May 26, 2026. The results can be checked at
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will release the DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2026 on May 26, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results when announced on the official website at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. ...Read More
In addition, the results will also be available on these mobile apps-
SAPHALAM 2025
iExaMS-Kerala
PRD Live
Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to check their results.
To check the Kerala plus two results, candidates can follow the steps given below:
1. Go to the official website of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. Enter your login details.
4. Click on submit and check your result.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 26 May 2026 12:34:09 pm
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: When will results be announced?
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will announce the Kerala +2 or HSE or 12th result 2025 today, May 26.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 12:26:20 pm
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: When will result be available for viewing?
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: The Kerala DHSE results will be available for viewing on websites and Mobile applications from 3 pm.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 12:20:52 pm
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Pass percentage of 2025
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: In 2025, the pass percentage of students in the Kerala HSE or 12th board exam had dropped compared to the previous year. The overall pass percentage stands at 78.69 per cent, which was 0.88 percentage points less than 2024's 77.81 per cent.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 12:17:04 pm
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites to check results
results.hse.kerala.gov.in
prd.kerala.gov.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
- Tue, 26 May 2026 12:14:41 pm
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: How to check marks?
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: To check the Kerala Plus Two results, candidates can follow the steps given below:
1. Go to the official website of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. Enter your login details.
4. Click on submit and check your result.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 12:11:20 pm
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Login details needed
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to check their results.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 12:08:16 pm
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Mobile apps to check
SAPHALAM 2025
iExaMS-Kerala
PRD Live
- Tue, 26 May 2026 12:05:26 pm
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results when announced on the official website at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
- Tue, 26 May 2026 12:02:20 pm
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Date: May 26
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Time: 3 pm