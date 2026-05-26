DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: Kerala +2 results releasing today, check marksheet at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will release the DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2026 on May 26, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results when announced on the official website at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. ...Read More

In addition, the results will also be available on these mobile apps-

SAPHALAM 2025

iExaMS-Kerala

PRD Live

Candidates will need their registration number and date of birth to check their results.

To check the Kerala plus two results, candidates can follow the steps given below:

1. Go to the official website of results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on the DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Click on submit and check your result.