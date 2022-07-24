Did PM Modi ‘ignore’ outgoing Prez Kovind? ‘Fake news’, says BJP, slams AAP for 'peddling lies'

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Sunday hit back at AAP leader Sanjay Singh over a clip shared by the Rajya Sabha MP showing prime minister Narendra Modi ‘ignoring’ Ram Nath Kovind at the farewell function of the outgoing President, held in Parliament a day ago.

“Fake news peddler Sanjay Singh at it again. Those (from Kejriwal to Sisodia) whose lies are caught everyday, and those who have a habit of getting humiliated, how can people like them know how to give respect to others,” Malviya posted, attaching a clip with his tweet.

The 16-second-long video shows the outgoing President – who will address the nation later today on what is his last day in office – greeting parliamentarians; PM Modi, too, exchanges greetings with Kovind.

“Such an insult, Very Sorry sir. But this is how these people are, your term is over. So, they will not even look at you,” Singh's tweet, which drew response from Malviya, said.

In the clip, which has a duration of 14 seconds, the prime minister is seen looking away from the soon-to-be former President, who then exchanges pleasantries with others, including Union minister Piyush Goyal.

This latest episode is likely to trigger a fresh war of words between the two parties, which are already at loggerheads over a host of issues, including the Delhi lieutenant governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, denying permission to Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singapore, and, in a separate case, recommending CBI probe against deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The L-G is the constitutional head of the Union territory of Delhi, and a representative of the central government. The BJP is in power at the Centre.

Meanwhile, the 15th President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will be sworn-in on Monday.

