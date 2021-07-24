Didi named TMC parliamentary party’s chairperson

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday was unanimously chosen as the chairperson of the party’s parliamentary party.

The West Bengal chief minister is not a Member of Parliament.

The resolution to make Banerjee the chairperson was proposed by TMC MP Sudip Banerjee, floor leader of the party in the Lok Sabha and TMC MP Derek O’Brien, leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha at a parliamentary party meeting of the TMC in New Delhi on Thursday.

“The resolution was unanimously adopted and signed by all the TMC MPs. Some of the MPs, who were out of station, would sign it on Monday. She was the chairperson of the TMC. She has also been unanimously chosen as the chairperson of the TMC parliamentary party with effect from Thursday,” O’Brien said at a press conference in New Delhi. “It is an obvious decision. TMC is a one-woman party and that is Mamata Banerjee,” state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.