‘Didn’t receive any info so far': Sandeep Pathak reacts day after FIRs filed against him in Punjab

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak on Sunday reacted to reports of FIRs being filed against him in Punjab, saying he has not received any official information so far.

In a massive jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party, seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, quit the party on Friday, April 24, 2026.(PTI)

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The reaction comes a day after sources claimed two FIRs have been registered under non-bailable sections against the Rajya Sabha MP who quit AAP last month.

“TV channels are reporting that two FIRs have been lodged against me. However, I have not received any such information so far. I was waiting to get a copy of the FIR so that I could respond to it," Pathak told reporters on Sunday.

“It would not be surprising if any FIR has been lodged against me by misusing political power. All those who have worked with me know that I work with integrity. I worked with honesty and integrity when I was with AAP, and now that I have joined the BJP, I will continue to work in the same way,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Sources had earlier told HT that two FIRs have been filed against Pathak in Punjab days after he left the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. While the reasons behind the cases remain unclear, government sources said the FIRs were registered under non-bailable sections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources had earlier told HT that two FIRs have been filed against Pathak in Punjab days after he left the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. While the reasons behind the cases remain unclear, government sources said the FIRs were registered under non-bailable sections. {{/usCountry}}

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Amid reports of the FIRs on Saturday, Pathak was seen leaving his Delhi residence. When approached for questions, the Rajya Sabha MP left in his car.

“Punjab Police is making efforts to arrest the accused as FIRs have been registered under non-bailable sections,” government sources said.

Also Read | FIRs against AAP rebel Sandeep Pathak in Punjab days after BJP switch: Sources

Why reports of FIR against Pathak?

Pathak is among seven Rajya Sabha MPs who recently quit the AAP and joined the BJP, including Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, Vikramjit Sahney, Harbhajan Singh and Ashok Mittal.

Most of them represent Punjab, and their switch has reduced the AAP’s Rajya Sabha tally from 10 to three, dealing a significant blow ahead of the state elections.

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Pathak was closely associated with the AAP’s Punjab unit and is credited with helping the party secure a decisive victory in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Also Read | Political row erupts over reports of FIRs against Rajya Sabha MP Pathak

Political row over reports of FIR

BJP leaders alleged that the AAP-led Punjab government was engaging in “political vendetta”.

In a post on X, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar accused the AAP of double standards.

“Those whom your leader was calling the apple of his eye just a few days ago, today, as soon as they switch parties, flaws start appearing in them. Isn’t this proof of the Aam Aadmi Party’s double standards?," he said.

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Talking to reporters, Jakhar said the BJP is not intimidated by the FIRs filed by the Punjab Police, claiming that these actions are meant to divert attention from chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s alleged conduct of arriving in the assembly in an inebriated state on Friday, a charge vehemently denied by the ruling party.

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said whatever information the party has about the reported FIRs is only through the media.

“We have also seen reports in the media. I am not officially involved in any such development,” Garg said.

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