‘Difficult times’: PM Modi discusses Iran crisis with Saudi, Bahrain and Jordan

India condemns the attacks on Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and backs the restoration of regional peace and stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa on Monday.

Modi’s phone conversations with Prince Mohammed bin Salman and King Hamad were part of India’s outreach to the leadership of key West Asian states amid a dramatic escalation in regional tensions following joint strikes by Israel and the US on Iran over the weekend.

India’s focus has been on ensuring the well-being of more than 10 million Indians living in West Asian countries, with the majority concentrated in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Modi said on social media. “India condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Modi said he and Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed that the “earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance”. He also thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for looking after the well-being of the Indian community in “these difficult times”.

Modi said in a separate social media post that he had a productive phone conversation with Bahrain King Hamad.

“India condemns the attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour. I thank him for the steadfast support extended to the Indian community in Bahrain,” he said.

Modi also spoke with Jordan King Abdullah II and conveyed India’s “deep concern at the evolving situation in the region” and thanked him for taking care of the Indian community in the country. He said: “We reaffirm our support for peace, security and the well-being of the people of Jordan.”

Modi had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early on Monday morning and to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Sunday night.

During these phone calls, Modi reiterated the need for an early cessation of hostilities and condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives.

The Iran crisis also figured in the meeting between Modi and his visiting Canadian counterpart Mark Carney in New Delhi on Monday. P Kumaran, secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry, told a media briefing that the “hot issue” was discussed by the two leaders, and that Modi had conveyed India’s deep concern over developments in Iran and the Gulf region.

Kumaran quoted Modi as saying that he had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians. The Indian side also emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions, he said.