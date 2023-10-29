‘I am a good Hindu…gave 1.11 lakh for Ram Mandir construction’: Cong's Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said he donated ₹1.11 lakh for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya as he is a ‘good Hindu’.During an interaction with reporters in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, the former chief minister said,"I follow Sanatana Dharma, and I am a good Hindu... However, the use of religion in elections is prohibited".“In the construction of Ram Mandir, Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave ₹1 lakh, while I gave ₹1.11 lakh. I sent that cheque to PM Modi to submit to the trust. He sent it back and asked me to submit it myself. I submitted it”, Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.Singh's remark comes less than a week after he was involved in a war of words with incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the latter performing ‘Kanya Puja’ at his residence on the last day of Navratri.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh(PTI file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress leader had lashed out at the CM, calling him a ‘dramebaaz’ (a person engaged in theatrics). “Don't talk about the chief minister. I have never seen such a liar chief minister. I have never seen such a person engaged in drama. Now, even PM Modi is scared of him”, he had said.Hitting back at the Congress leader, Chouhan had said,"When the whole nation was doing 'kanya pujan' yesterday, Digvijaya Singh ji called this 'natak-nautanki'. People like you can't tolerate the respect given to women.I ask Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi that is worshipping our daughters a 'nautanki'? Congress should clear its stand on this".The BJP is seeking to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to poll on November 17. The saffron party had come to power following the collapse of the Congress government in 2020. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON