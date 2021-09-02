Digvijaya Singh slams Modi government for monetisation policy

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government for monetising important public sector installations to hide its failure on the economic front.

Singh, also a Rajya Sabha member, was talking to the media in Patna as part of the nationwide campaign against the Centre’s national monetisation programme. Singh is also the chairman of a nine-member panel formed recently by the Congress president to expose the government’s failure on the economic and other fronts.

He said that the Modi government had been pursuing anti-people policies by selling the assets that the country took 70 years to create “An unworthy son rejoices in auctioning the property that he gets in legacy,” said Singh in an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of indulging in anti-people activities, the Congress leader alleged that RSS leaders were instigating farmers against the government when it was executing the Bhambraja Nagal dam project. “The Modi government resorted to demonetisation with the objective to crackdown on black money. But the status is that around ₹27 lakh crore of currency is in circulation against the ₹17 lakh crore before demonstration,” he added.

Singh further alleged that the Central government was hardly bothered about the miseries of common people due to unprecedented price rise. “Today the government is realising more than ₹32 as excise duty on per litre petrol and diesel against ₹9.48 and ₹3.50 during the Congress-led regime,” he said.

“The country’s debt has risen to ₹100 lakh crore as of now against ₹54.9 lakh crore in 2014. The working hours for labourers have been increased to 12 hours against the previous arrangement of eight hours, as prescribed by the international norms of working,” said the Congress leader.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Madan Mohan Jha, former state chief Chandan Bagchi, CLP leader Ajit Sharma, MLC Premchandra Mishra and BPCC media department head Rajesh Rathore were also present.