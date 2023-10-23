‘He's a liar…PM Modi feels threatened by him': Digvijaya Singh slams Shivraj Chouhan

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday lashed out at Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his ‘Kanya Puja’ at his residence on the last day of Navratri.Questioned over media reports of girls kidnapped during Kanya Puja, the former chief minister said,"Don't talk about the chief minister. I have never seen such a liar chief minister. I have never seen such a person engaged in drama. Now, even PM Modi is scared of him".Around 300 girls had attended the Kanya Puja at Chouhan's residence in Bhopal. “Today I am very happy that the girls have come here and we see goddesses in them. In Indian culture, the status of daughter, sister and woman has always been very high. Where the women are respected, God resides there”, the chief minister said.

Digvijaya Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"These girls have come to their Mama's home today. They are not just daughters, I see Goddesses in each one of them. I washed their feet thinking of them as Goddesses. I want to send a message that daughters should be respected, they should be given their appropriate position", he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party under Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh is eyeing to retain power in the state, which goes to poll on November 17. In the 2018 assembly election, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 114 seats, and formed the government led by Kamal Nath with the help of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.ALSO READ: Can Shivraj Singh Chouhan pull off a fourth term win?However, the Congress government collapsed in March 2020 after more than 20 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned. Nath resigned ahead of floor test. After the fall of Congress government, Chouhan formed the government and the BJP consolidated its position by sweeping the by-election held at the end of that year.

