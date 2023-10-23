Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / ‘He's a liar…PM Modi feels threatened by him': Digvijaya Singh slams Shivraj Chouhan

‘He's a liar…PM Modi feels threatened by him': Digvijaya Singh slams Shivraj Chouhan

ByHT News Desk
Oct 23, 2023 08:13 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife performed Kanya Puja at their residence in Bhopal on the last day of Navratri.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday lashed out at Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his ‘Kanya Puja’ at his residence on the last day of Navratri.Questioned over media reports of girls kidnapped during Kanya Puja, the former chief minister said,"Don't talk about the chief minister. I have never seen such a liar chief minister. I have never seen such a person engaged in drama. Now, even PM Modi is scared of him".Around 300 girls had attended the Kanya Puja at Chouhan's residence in Bhopal. “Today I am very happy that the girls have come here and we see goddesses in them. In Indian culture, the status of daughter, sister and woman has always been very high. Where the women are respected, God resides there”, the chief minister said.

Digvijaya Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"These girls have come to their Mama's home today. They are not just daughters, I see Goddesses in each one of them. I washed their feet thinking of them as Goddesses. I want to send a message that daughters should be respected, they should be given their appropriate position", he added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Bharatiya Janata Party under Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh is eyeing to retain power in the state, which goes to poll on November 17. In the 2018 assembly election, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 114 seats, and formed the government led by Kamal Nath with the help of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.ALSO READ: Can Shivraj Singh Chouhan pull off a fourth term win?However, the Congress government collapsed in March 2020 after more than 20 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned. Nath resigned ahead of floor test. After the fall of Congress government, Chouhan formed the government and the BJP consolidated its position by sweeping the by-election held at the end of that year.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
digvijaya singh shivraj singh chouhan pm modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP