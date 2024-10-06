Menu Explore
Dinner with Kim Jong-Un or George Soros? EAM Jaishankar opts for fasting amid Navratri

ByHT News Desk
Oct 06, 2024 01:22 PM IST

The video clip featuring S Jaishankar went viral on social media with netizens hailing the External Affairs minister for his savage response.

'It is Navratri, I am fasting...", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, known for his clever retorts, once again took the internet by surprise with his witty response to a question regarding Kim Jong Un and George Soros.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will head the delegation that will represent India at the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government to be held in Pakistan during October 15-16 (PTI FILE PHOTO)
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will head the delegation that will represent India at the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government to be held in Pakistan during October 15-16 (PTI FILE PHOTO)

In an exclusive interview with the news agency ANI, Jaishankar was asked to pick who would he like to have dinner with -- North Korean premier Kim Jong Un or Hungarian-American businessman George Soros- if given an option, said: "he would be fasting for Navratri."

"I think it is Navratri, I am fasting," said EAM Jaishankar with a witty smile on his face among cheers and applause from the audience.

READ | Gaza conflict ‘great concern’ for India, impacting oil and exports: Jaishankar

The video clip featuring S Jaishankar went viral on social media with netizens hailing the External Affairs minister for his savage response to such a complicated question. "Chad, sigma, king," are some of the names Jaishankar garnered after his response.

Soros, a hedge fund manager-turned-philanthropist, is a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He, on many occasions, is accused by the BJP of attempting to intervene in “India's democratic process”.

EAM Jaishankar on India-Pak talks during SCO meet

EAM S Jaishankar on Saturday clarified that he will not hold any dialogue with Pakistan during his upcoming visit to the neighboring country to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) conclave.

"It (visit) will be for a multilateral event. I'm not going there to discuss India-Pakistan relations. I'm going there to be a good member of the SCO," the EAM was quoted as saying by PTI at the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

EAM Jaishankar's upcoming visit will be the first time after 9 years that India's external affairs minister will travel to Pakistan despite the prickly relations with the neighboring countries over cross-border terrorism.

Jaishankar will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of Government (SCO-CHG) meeting in Pakistan on October 15 and 16.

Row over Imran Khan's party invite to EAM Jaishankar to join Islamabad protests

A massive political controversy erupted after the leader of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said that the party was planning to “invite” India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to participate in protests to support Khan.

“PTI will invite Jaishankar, Indian External Affairs Minister, to come and join PTI’s protest and speak to our people and see that Pakistan is a strong democracy where everyone has a right to protest,” Saif told PTI.

