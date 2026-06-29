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‘Direct threat to regional peace’: India slams Pakistan for attacks on Afghanistan

MEA says “blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty” and the strikes show its “persistent pattern of reckless behaviour”

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 10:37 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Indian government has strongly condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. “This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability,” read a statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday.

Residents walk through the rubble after what Taliban officials said were Pakistani airstrikes a day earlier that killed civilians, including children, in the village of Mandokhail, Chamkani district, Paktia province, Afghanistan, on Monday, June 29, 2026.(Saifullah Zahir/AP Photo)

It added that the strikes show “Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalize internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders”.

“India conveys its condolences to Afghan families that have lost loved ones, prays for early recovery of those injured and reiterates its unwavering support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the MEA added.

What Taliban said

Earlier, the Taliban-led Afghanistan government issued a "strong and resolute protest" to the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires in Kabul over airstrikes in eastern provinces that reportedly killed 36 civilians, including women and children, and injured 163 others.

According to a statement issued by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, the Afghan side summoned the Pakistani diplomat and conveyed its protest over what it described as a violation of Afghanistan's airspace and the bombing of civilian homes in Kunar, Paktia and Paktika provinces.

An affiliate of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the Karachi garrison breach, Al Jazeera reported.

(inputs from ANI)

 
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HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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