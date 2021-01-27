IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / ‘Dirty conspiracy’: Farmers’ leaders accuse Centre of ‘sabotaging’ peaceful stir
india news

‘Dirty conspiracy’: Farmers’ leaders accuse Centre of ‘sabotaging’ peaceful stir

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday said the government was ‘shaken up’ by their agitation and hence ‘hatched a conspiracy’ with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Farmers reach Red fort during their tractor rally on Republic Day, in Delhi . (ANI)

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday accused the Centre of "conspiring" with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) against the farmers’ “peaceful” agitation against the three contentious farm laws. The SKM’s statement came a day after massive violence broke out in Delhi during the farmers’ tractor parade against the laws on Republic Day.

“Most of farmer organisations who are part of the ongoing farmers’ agitation today held a meeting under chairmanship of Balbir Singh Rajewal. Sincere appreciation was conveyed to struggling farmers for extending an unprecedented response to Kisan Republic Day parade,” news agency ANI quoted the SKM as saying, in a statement.

“The concerned organisations discussed the violent incidents in New Delhi and concluded that the Union government has been severely shaken by this peasant agitation. Therefore, a dirty conspiracy was hatched with Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and others against the peaceful struggle of other farmer organisations who had set up their own protest site after 15 days of the beginning of this farmers’ agitation. They were not part of the organisations which jointly undertook the struggle,” the statement further said.

The SKM is an umbrella organisation of several farmers’ unions which have been leading protests against the farm laws since last November. The tractor parade on Republic Day was announced on January 2 and, last week, the Delhi Police gave a go ahead after several rounds of talks with farmers’ leaders, who repeatedly assured that the march would be a “peaceful” one. The permission was given with several restrictions, including march from one route each from the three borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur - which have emerged as the epicentre of these protests.

However, the KMSC leaders insisted on carrying out the rally on Delhi's Outer Ring Road, as demanded originally by the SKM. The night before the rally, they decided to march on the Ring Road, despite not getting permission from the police.

The SKM has also pointed fingers at actor Deep Sidhu, who was reportedly present at the KMSC meeting on Monday night. Sidhu, once an aide of Bollywood actor and now BJP MP Sunny Deol, was among the protesters who unfurled a religious flag at the Red Fort on Tuesday. His photo with Deol and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also went viral post the Republic Day violence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

delhi news

Tractor rally chaos: FIRs filed under attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy

UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:10 PM IST
delhi news

From farm to fist: Tractors as weapons in the fiercest of face-offs

UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:24 PM IST
delhi news

Many Delhi routes restricted day after farmers’ tractor rally violence

UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:00 PM IST
news

Tractor rally chaos: Amit Shah holds review meet, opposition responds

PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:36 AM IST
delhi news

Farmers’ tractor rally violence: 22 FIRs filed by Delhi Police so far

PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:33 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP