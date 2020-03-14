e-paper
Disabled minor girl raped in Odisha's Cuttack: Police

Disabled minor girl raped in Odisha’s Cuttack: Police

india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 10:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Police arrested the accused and recorded the statement of the girl after conducting a medical examination of both of them.
A disabled minor girl who had gone to a fair was allegedly raped by a man in early on Friday in Cuttack district of Odisha, police said.

Police said the girl had gone to the Dipoti Melana, a festival in Niali area of the district, when the man gagged and raped her.

The accused also thrashed the girl which left her with major injuries on her face and eye. She was rescued when some villagers heard her cries.

Police arrested the accused and recorded the statement of the girl after conducting a medical examination of both of them.

