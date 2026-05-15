‘Disconnected call abruptly’: Daughter-in-law of retired judge found dead in Bhopal house; family alleges harassment

A 31-year-old woman, the daughter-in-law of a retired judge, was reportedly found hanging at her husband’s home in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said on Friday.

The woman was found hanging in her Bhopal house; no suicide note has been recovered(Pixabay/Unsplash)

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The incident took place on Tuesday night in the city’s Katara Hills area. The woman, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, had married Bhopal-based lawyer in December 2025 after the two reportedly met through a dating app in 2024, according to PTI news agency.

Katara Hills police station in-charge Sunil Kumar Dubey said the woman’s maternal family has accused her in-laws of murder and that the case is under investigation, the news agency reported.

She was found hanging in her matrimonial home, said police. Her husband and mother-in-law allegedly took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Family recounts daughter's last call

The woman reportedly contacted her family hours before the incident. The police were informed about the case around 11 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} Another report by media outlet NDTV, citing the deceased's family, said she had called her mother at around 10:05 pm on Tuesday night. Her family claimed she wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another report by media outlet NDTV, citing the deceased's family, said she had called her mother at around 10:05 pm on Tuesday night. Her family claimed she wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “During the conversation, she abruptly disconnected the call after her husband entered the room,” the report quoted her brother, an officer in the Indian Army, as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the conversation, she abruptly disconnected the call after her husband entered the room,” the report quoted her brother, an officer in the Indian Army, as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Repeated attempts were thereafter made by our family to contact her, her husband, and her mother-in-law, but no one responded,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Repeated attempts were thereafter made by our family to contact her, her husband, and her mother-in-law, but no one responded,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Around 10:15 pm, her mother-in-law answered a call from the family. Her family members allegedly asked her to immediately check on her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 10:15 pm, her mother-in-law answered a call from the family. Her family members allegedly asked her to immediately check on her. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} About five minutes later, at 10:20 pm, the family was informed that she was “not breathing”, the report added. No suicide note recovered {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About five minutes later, at 10:20 pm, the family was informed that she was “not breathing”, the report added. No suicide note recovered {{/usCountry}}

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Police said no suicide note was found at the scene during the initial investigation. Officials added that the case has now been handed over to Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajnish Singh for a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Meanwhile, the woman's family has also alleged there was a delay in getting medical treatment despite the hospital being located around 10 minutes away from the house.

The PTI report further added that she was taken to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police have reportedly registered a first information report (FIR) against the husband of the woman under charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. The woman's mother-in-law has also been named as one of the accused in the case.

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

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