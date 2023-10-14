Discontent continues in Karnataka BJP as ex-CM questions JD(S) ties

Even as senior BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister Sadananda Gowda has caused a stir by alleging that the party’s alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) was formalised without keeping state leaders in the loop, some in the party have suggested that these concerns may stem from the caste churn that the move could produce that could affect their political futures, even as others said that there was indeed discomfiture within the party. Gowda’s comments came after another senior leader ST Somashekhar had raised similar concerns about the alliance with the JD(S), who had said that the two parties had been at odds for the last two decades.

In September, the JD(S) led by HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy had announced an alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls (HT)

In September, the JD(S) led by HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy had announced an alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, just months after the Congress swept to power in Karnataka.

In an interview to a Kannada newspaper, Gowda, who has also been a Union minister, said that national leaders should have engaged in discussions to address state-level issues before reaching a consensus. “If there was opposition within the state unit, national leaders could have worked to convince them before proceeding. However, the decision was made without such efforts, without discussions involving state leaders, or the core committee, which includes former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, a member of the Parliamentary Board.”

Yediyurappa is yet to speak on these comments, and has largely taken a cautious approach to the proposed alliance and the inevitable seat sharing talks that will take place between the two parties.

Gowda said that working with the JD(S) signifies a shift in the political landscape, as the BJP has traditionally been a strong opponent of the JD(S) in previous elections and that forming an alliance under these circumstances requires time and careful consideration. “Tomorrow, as state leaders, we are expected to collaborate with the JD(S). However, until the last election, we were engaged in intense political rivalry with the JD(S. As a result, an immediate coming together is not feasible. It requires time and a structured approach. Instead of rushing into the battlefield, shouldn’t we have a well-thought-out strategy?” he questioned.

“We welcome the idea of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Deve Gowda meeting in Delhi to discuss and make a decision regarding the alliance. However, within Karnataka, there hasn’t been a coordinated effort among all of us BJP leaders, including Yediyurappa. A meeting would have helped,” Gowda said.

Gowda’s comments come days after former BJP minister ST Somashekhar expressed his opposition to the alliance, and had said that he had been opposed to the JD(S) his entire 20-year career, and BJP workers had faced “harassment” from their political rivals.

Party insiders however said that while the broader state leadership of the state unit had kept its silence after the merger, the most voluble of these comments were arriving from quarters affected by a likely caste churn. Both Gowda and Somashekhar are from constituencies in Bengaluru with a powerful Vokkaliga cache, and in these regions in the north of the city, it is the JD(S) that has been the prominent opposition. “In the assembly elections, the BJP had denied tickets to several prominent leaders like Laxman Savadi, Jagadish Shetter, and Eshwarappa. Following that, there were rumours that Gowda won’t be given a ticket as well. He had also written a letter to the party’s central leadership. ST Somashekar is on the verge of leaving the party, so his statements should be taken in that context. They don’t represent the party’s views,” said a senior BJP leader close to BL Santosh.

A second senior leader and former MLA said that there is an element of discontent brewing within. “The party is trying to create a new vote bank (Vokkaligas) in the Old Mysuru region,” he said.

There were some sections, like the Lingayats, the leader said that perceived the move as an attempt to reduce the dominance of the community that has dominated the party’s politics in Karnataka. “One reason Yediyurappa remains silent is because he thinks he can use the situation to position his son better within the party’s hierarchy,” the former MLA added.

Professor A Narayana, a political analyst and member of the faculty at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, said that while a straightforward calculation indicates that combining JD(S) and BJP votes could form a robust opposition to the Congress, this analysis simplifies a complex situation. He noted, “Problems between local leaders of both parties will crop up in constituencies where both parties compete as rivals. Similarly, leaders will face difficulties when it comes to decision-making. So, the results of the alliance need to be closely monitored.”

