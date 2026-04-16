Discount for saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Kolkata doctor offers unique offer for patients, draws medical body's ire

A doctor from West Bengal's Kolkata has come up with a unique initiative, offering discounts to patients for saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Explaining the objective of the discount, Dr PK Hazra said that his intention was to “support BJP mentally”. (ANI screengrab)

Taking to social media, Dr PK Hazra said any patient visiting him for consultation and saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ will receive a discount of ₹500. While Dr Hazra called it a ‘purely service initiative’ to help the BJP, the medical association called it against medical ethics.

Explaining the objective of the discount, Dr PK Hazra said that his intention was to “support BJP mentally”. “I believe in supporting them…there is nothing unethical or political slogan-based in it,” he said.

The post was shared by Hazra on his Facebook account, featuring him donning a cap and a scarf with the BJP's symbol. The photo was accompanied by a QR code, along with which he wrote ‘Jai Shree Ram Discount code,’ Times of India reported.

What Dr Hazra said Hazra's post triggered a strong reaction from many across the internet. Following this, he called the discount “purely a service initiative.” He explained that the consultation fee was earlier ₹2000 in his clinic, which was reduced to ₹1500 to "help people before elections. He then decided to reduce it further.

The interventional cardiologist also confirmed that the idea behind the post was that he wanted to “contest this election as a BJP candidate.”

“I am a pro nationalist,” he said, adding that the discount does not discriminate between any religion. Hazra said his first intention was to give concessions to the needy people, while his second intention was to “mobilise people and give their vote to the BJP,” he told ANI.

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