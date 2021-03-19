Home / India News / Discrepancies in Insurance Amendment Bill, House panel must re-examine: Kharge
india news

Discrepancies in Insurance Amendment Bill, House panel must re-examine: Kharge

He added the bill has a provision that will allow companies that invest in insurance companies to later take their ownership and control.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, has reiterated the demand for sending the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to a standing committee for further examination.

“There are many discrepancies in the bill. We demand that this should be sent to a standing committee,” Kharge said at a joint press conference with other Opposition parties. He added the bill has a provision that will allow companies that invest in insurance companies to later take their ownership and control.

Opposition parties on Thursday protested in Rajya Sabha against the bill for an increase in foreign direct investment in the insurance sector to 74% from the existing 49%. The bill seeks to remove restrictions on the ownership and control of insurance companies. This would enable foreign companies to own and control insurance firms in India.

Also Watch | ‘There will be a West India company...’: Congress on Insurance Amendment Bill

The Opposition parties sought scrutiny of the bill by a parliamentary standing committee. But the Upper House approved the proposed law. Rajya Sabha was adjourned four times on Thursday as Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the bill for amendment to the Insurance Act, 1938, for consideration and passage in the House.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sputnik V maker partners with India’s Stelis Biopharma; to produce 200 mn doses

Indian drugmaker Stelis Biopharma to produce 200 mn doses of Russia's Sputnik V

Night curfew, restricted seating in cinemas: Punjab imposes stricter Covid norms

Need to vaccinate more beneficiaries against Covid-19, says Union minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP