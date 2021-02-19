Home / India News / Disengagement complete in Pangong Tso, India-China military commanders to hold 10th round on Saturday
india news

Disengagement complete in Pangong Tso, India-China military commanders to hold 10th round on Saturday

India and China will hold the 10th round of corps commander level talks on Saturday to discuss disengagement from other friction points after their troops moved out from both the banks of Pangong Lake in the tense eastern Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:18 PM IST
After a nine-month standoff, the two militaries reached the agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake. (AP Photo)

The talks will be held on the Chinese side of the LAC in Moldo.

