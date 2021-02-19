Disengagement complete in Pangong Tso, India-China military commanders to hold 10th round on Saturday
India and China will hold the 10th round of corps commander level talks on Saturday to discuss disengagement from other friction points after their troops moved out from both the banks of Pangong Lake in the tense eastern Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
FEB 19, 2021
The talks will be held on the Chinese side of the LAC in Moldo.
