A case back in focus: All you need to know about Disha Salian's death case as HC orders CBI probe

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch a probe into the death of Disha Salian, a former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ordering the CBI investigation, the court slammed the Mumbai Police for treating the celebrity manager's death as an accident for six years and said there were "glaring discrepancies" in their probe.

Disha's father, Satish Salian, had approached the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI investigation in March 2025. (PTI/HT)

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"In the present case, the investigation went on for about six years. The investigation carried out by the police raises more questions than it answers. Therefore, an investigation by the CBI is necessary in this case," PTI quoted the high court.

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Salian's demise eventually led to a massive clamour about foul play as Rajput died less than a week after she fell to death. The case also gained national attention as it included big names from the entertainment industry as well as the political world.

Here's all you need to know about Disha Salian's death case:

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after she fell off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area. At the time, Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Salian had briefly worked as Sushant Singh Rajput's manager before her death. Rajput died six days later, on June 14, 2020. His death was separately investigated, including by the CBI, which subsequently filed a closure report concluding that he died by suicide. The court concerned is yet to decide on that report.

The death of Disha Salian, investigated by the Malvani police, was treated as suicide. According to the police, which filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court in July 2025, Disha Salian had jumped off the window of a flat, and the postmortem report revealed no signs of sexual and/or physical assault on the dead.

Disha's father, Satish Salian, had approached the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI investigation in March 2025. He alleged that his daughter had been raped and murdered and claimed there had been an attempt to cover up the circumstances surrounding her death. He also sought an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

A bench comprising Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjit Sinha Bhonsale on Wednesday criticised the manner in which the investigation had been conducted. The court observed that the police investigation "raises more questions than answers" and said a case investigation cannot continue for an inordinately long period without reaching a proper conclusion.

The High Court noted that despite the passage of approximately six years, the police had not registered an FIR for a cognisable offence. "In this case, we are of the opinion that the police had sufficient opportunity to investigate the offence, but they have not registered the FIR and have not carried out the investigation of a cognisable offence," the court said.

The judgment referred to several alleged shortcomings, including the delayed spot panchnama. The court also questioned the absence of blood at the location where Salian reportedly fell and raised doubts about the injuries recorded on her body.

The High Court has directed the CBI to register an FIR and record the statement of Satish Salian. It also ordered Mumbai Police to hand over all relevant case papers to the central agency immediately. A suitably experienced and senior officer is to lead the investigation.

The court did not hold any individual responsible for Salian's death. "Nobody shall be treated as an accused unless in the opinion of the investigating officer there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against him depending on the material collected during the investigation," the HC said. The court also refrained from making any remarks against Aaditya Thackeray or any other person.

The responsibility now lies with the CBI to examine the evidence and establish whether a criminal offence occurred. If the investigation finds sufficient evidence, the agency can submit an appropriate report before the competent court. If no offence is established, the CBI must file a summary report.

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