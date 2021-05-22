Districts modify lockdown as Covid cases surge

Bengaluru: Even as Bengaluru continues to witness a decline in new Covid-19 cases since the last three days, other districts in the state are seeing a surge in infections. In an attempt to control the rising cases, the district administrations have made stricter modifications to the lockdown measures, than what is already been announced by the state government. Officials in the know of the developments said that the state government has given district administrations a free hand to implement strict measures. Officials in the know of the developments said that the state government has given district administrations a free hand to implement strict measures.

An analysis of the Covid-19 cases in Karnataka between May 13 and May 19 shows that north Karnataka’s Belagavi reported the highest positivity rate at 61.59%, while the state average is 27.28%. Hassan, Uttara Kannada and Ballari recorded positivity rates of 47.29%, 43.30% and 41.63% respectively. In comparison, Bengaluru’s positivity rate during this period was 22.23%.

Karnataka on Friday reported 32,218 new Covid cases and 353 deaths with Bengaluru alone recording 9,591 cases and 129 deaths, according to the health bulletin.

Haveri, which reported the highest Case Fatality Rate (4.27%) is under total lockdown from May 21 to May 25. While the state government lockdown regulations allow the purchase of groceries between 6 am and 10 am, every day, in Haveri this provision has been suspended. According to the Haveri DC’s order, people will be allowed to purchase groceries only between 6 am to 10 am on Sunday, during this period.

Similar restrictions are already in place in Hassan, Ballari, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga.till May 25 morning. Under the new restrictions in these districts, grocery stores, vegetable and fruit stores, hotels, and wine stores have been shut down, while exceptions have been given to the health sector, supply of LPG cylinders, home delivery of food from hotels, in situ construction activities, and ATM and petroleum outlets.

However, in Hassan, grocery stores have been allowed to remain open between 6 am till 10 am on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Similarly, Chikkamagaluru district administration on Thursday decided to impose a complete lockdown for four days. “All shops, commercial activities, and industries will remain closed during this period during which only emergency activities would be allowed,” Deputy Commissioner KN Ramesh said. He also added that 14-day quarantine has been imposed on people entering the district from other parts of the country and the state.

A senior bureaucrat who didn’t want to be named said the decision to give the district greater autonomy was a result of lessons learnt from the teething problems of lockdown announced on April 17. “Districts had different problems. For example, a section in the guidelines had said that people can’t use vehicles to purchase essentials, they need to travel by foot. This works in Bengaluru city, but not in a hill town like Kodagu,” said that official.

He further added that the government has taken a note of the increase in Covid-19 cases in the rural parts and the strict measures taken by the district to bring the situation under control. “The district administration knows what their requirements are, and they have been asked to approach the state government for any assistance,” he added.

Meanwhile, as the state extended the lockdown till 6am on June 7, home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the police department would ensure tighter enforcement of the lockdown to prevent excessive movement of citizens.

“As cases are increasing in rural areas, Deputy Commissioners of various districts have imposed lockdown measures strictly, people should also understand the seriousness and cooperate,” Bommai said.

He said that in the coming days measures will be put in place wherein the police can seize vehicles of those indulging in unnecessary movement. “...for instance, in Yadgir there are reports about five people going on a motorcycle to attend a marriage, what should we say, so people will have to cooperate with the police to make the lockdown successful,” he added.

